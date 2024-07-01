"Chris Paul is just what Wembanyama needs": Fans react to Chris Paul inking a 1-year $11 million-plus deal with Spurs

NBA veteran point guard Chris Paul will reportedly sign a one-year deal to play for the San Antonio Spurs. The 12-time All-Star was waived by the Golden State Warriors early on Sunday as he was due to have a $30 million guarantee on his contract. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Paul will sign an $11 million deal.

After one season with the Warriors, the veteran guard has decided to move on and help the young core of the Spurs. Paul appeared in 58 games for Golden State and averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists. For the first time in his career, he became a consistent backup point guard.

After fans found out about the roster move of the Spurs, they shared their thoughts online. Here are some of what the fans had to say.

"Chris Paul is just what Wembanyama needs to take the next step," one fan said.

"He’s gonna make Wemby even better," another fan said.

"Wemby bout to catch so many lobs," one fan was already excited.

While others were excited to see a new duo in the West, others couldn't wait to make jokes about it.

"He’s really trying to play for whole Western Conference before retiring," a fan said.

"Man just chasing veteran leadership roles," another fan said.

"I guess CP3 is never winning a championship," a fan said.

Warriors rejected a trade offer for Chris Paul before waiving him

The Warriors are heading in a different direction in their decision to let go of Chris Paul. The team is still looking forward to contending for a title as their stars, Steph Curry and Draymond Green, are approaching the latter years of their careers. Early today, Paul was one of the first players who was waived, which made him a free agent.

According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, the Warriors received a trade proposal from the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls offered All-Star guard Zach LaVine in exchange for Paul and one-time All-Star, Andrew Wiggins.

Paul was one of the highly-anticipated free agents this offseason as other teams have gained interest in signing him. In addition to the Bulls, the LA Lakers were reportedly keen on signing the veteran guard, with Paul and LeBron James having discussed the possibility of playing together.

However, that won't happen anytime soon as they are both in the twilight years of their careers. The LA Clippers were also interested in a potential reunion with the aging guard.

