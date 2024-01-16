CJ McCollum announces $800,000 program for high school students on MLK Day

On Monday, New Orleans Pelicans star guard CJ McCollum celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by announcing his latest charity endeavor, the McCollum Scholars Program.

Per Andcape’s Marc J. Spears, the $800,000 program will provide full four-year $80,000 college scholarships to 10 Pell Grant-eligible New Orleans high school students. The 11-year veteran has partnered with the non-profit organization College Beyond, which helps underprivileged students pursue college degrees, for the initiative.

According to McCollum, growing up in Canton, Ohio, his parents were unable to pay for him and his brother, Errick, to attend college. So, the two had to use their basketball skills to obtain scholarships.

McCollum ultimately earned a full basketball scholarship to Pennsylvania’s Lehigh University, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism. So, he knows firsthand the value of attending college.

Per Spears, the Pelicans star had been planning to start a college scholarship program to give back to students in need for a while. So, he is looking forward to seeing his plans finally come to fruition.

“We all come from different circumstances, different situations, but college is expensive,” McCollum said.

“A lot of times, your neighborhood, your upbringing and where you're from dictates your ability to do what you want to do. A lot of times, historically, we do what we have to do. But we don't always get to do what we want to do. In this case, I'm in position, my family is in position, to ease the burden on a lot of kids and a lot of families, and that's the ultimate goal.”

Additional details on CJ McCollum’s scholarship program

On top of receiving scholarships from the McCollum Scholars Program, selected students will also receive one year of counseling for college preparation. Additionally, they will be offered “individual check-ins with academic coaches, mentors, mental wellness resources, career preparation and internship placement” during their college tenure.

Each student will receive $20,000 per year over four years. If any remaining scholarship funds are left over, they will be “reallocated toward each recipient’s school or career preparation-related expenses.”

The program is the latest in a series of charity initiatives from CJ McCollum, who continues to give back to the New Orleans community. Per Spears, the 11-year veteran has also “visited incarcerated teenagers at the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center, worked with the Boys & Girls Club, and passed out Thanksgiving meals.”

According to McCollum, he’s just trying to do whatever he can to help others.

“I’m not saying I’m MLK or anything like that, but I’m trying to continue to make the world a better place and do things the right way,” McCollum said.

