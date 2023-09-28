"Clean up of dirty a** streets" - Charles Barkley roasts San Francisco being chosen as NBA All-Star venue over 'homelessness' 

NBA legend Charles Barkley doesn't like to mince his words when talking about certain things. As the league is narrowing down which city should host the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend, San Francisco seems to be a favorite.

During the times when the San Antonio Spurs made the finals in 2013 and 2014, Barkley roasted the city and the women of San Antonio. Although it was all in good fun, some didn't find it funny.

He's doing the same to San Francisco, who can become the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend host. The city has a well-known problem when it comes to homelessness and Chuck isn't shying away from pointing it out.

"You know a bad thing about this rain?" Chuck quipped. "It's not raining in San Francisco to clean up those dirty a** streets they got there."

"San Francisco, it's a great city but all that dirtyness and homelessness y'all gotta clean up the streets."

While his co-hosts Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal were giggling on screen, Chuck's joking hints still pack a punch. During any All-Star Weekend that takes place in the league, the host city becomes a top destination for some of the biggest stars in any industry.

Artists, musicians and actors gather to watch the NBA's best players take on the iconic basketball event.

With the homeless problem that the city has, it could be difficult to try and gather fans and stars to watch the game. If that happens, the league's revenue could take a major hit.

Charles Barkley picks the Bucks as favorites to win the 2024 title

The league was surprised when the Milwaukee Bucks landed Damian Lillard via trade just recently. Following the trade, Charles Barkley predicted that the Bucks could win the 2024 NBA title now that they've got a lethal scorer at the point guard position.

"You give me Giannis and Dame, I’ll take my chances against anybody," the former Phoenix Suns star said. "It is fair to say that the Milwaukee Bucks are the favorite going into the season to win an NBA championship."

He also mentioned that fans should not forget about Khris Middleton, who's also a star for Milwaukee.

"Let's not leave out Khris Middleton. Giannis gonna have two guys, not one, he can get the ball to. ... It's a great day for the Milwaukee Bucks."

Barkley isn't the only one who views the Bucks as legitimate title contenders, but the loss of Jrue Holiday shouldn't be overlooked as he's the defensive anchor of the team.

