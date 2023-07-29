"I had churros last night": Charles Barkley finally apologized to the San Antonio Women after tasting a delicacy

For more than two decades, Charles Barkley has carved out a name for himself in the sports broadcasting world that can rival his achievements as a basketball player in the NBA.

But for some reason, the former league MVP still has his beef with the women living in San Antonio, Texas. Every time the city comes into the discussion in NBA on TNT, Barkley always finds creative ways to insert the female population of San Antonio, Texas as large women who love to eat their churros.

This has been a running gag for as long as people remember Barkley being known as a basketball analyst for TNT.

One day, San Antonio women thought they may finally have their truce with Barkley with the former NBA legend suddenly apologizing to them. Barkley said:

"I want to apologize to the women of San Antonio. Ernie, I had Churros last night..."

As soon as he broke the uncomfortable silence after apologizing to San Antonio women, TNT co-host Shaquille O'Neal can be heard spitting his coffee before Barkley completes his sentence. Barkley joked:

"I see what all the excitement is about. Them damn things are good, Ernie. Them churros are good. I see why they got all them big ol' women down in San Antonio. Them churros are the bomb!"

Hence, the Barkley vs the women of San Antonio beef lives on.

Shaquille O'Neal defends San Antonio women by dancing with a Charles Barkley sign

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal together on a television set has always been comedy sitcom material. Both players are known to have their own fist fight during their prime, but at the same time, as each of them got older, the two have shared tremendous chemistry on Inside the NBA.

Always finding a way to go up over Barkley, Shaq found a way to make fun of his TNT co-host using a sign of a large woman with Charles' face plastered over it.

Dancing to the tune of 'Scatman', Shaq dances with the Barkley sign and gets the entire set, especially Ernie Johnson, almost rolling on the floor, laughing.

This may just be one of the small victories for the 'large women' of San Antonio.

