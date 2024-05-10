  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 9 | 2024 NBA Playoffs

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 9 | 2024 NBA Playoffs

By Reign Amurao
Modified May 10, 2024 02:06 GMT
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Two
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 9

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals with Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics took place tonight. The Celtics looked to take a commanding 2-0 lead against the Cavs before leaving Boston for Game 3. Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell and Co. are focused on getting a win on the road tonight.

With Jayson Tatum struggling since the postseason started, there was a question on how he'll perform for Game 2. So far in six games, the Celtics star has averaged 21.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 25% from beyond the arc.

For the Cavs, however, they've relied on Mitchell to lead them in the postseason. The All-Star guard has averaged 29.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists to lead Cleveland. The team is already short-handed, with Jarrett Allen being injured after the first four games during the first round.

Also read: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 2 (May 9) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Game Player Stats and Box Scores

Cleveland Cavaliers game player stats and box scores

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Max Strus12610005-102-7-23
Isaac Okoro12101035-51-11-215
Evan Mobley211051209-151-22-235
Donovan Mitchell297800110-195-74-638
Darius Garland14741025-84-5-20
Caris LeVert21630039-170-33-414
Georges Niang4310012-40-1--5
Marcus Morris Sr.4001002-40-1--14
Tristan Thompson1230100-2-1-20
Damian Jones000000----3
Sam Merrill0100000-10-1--3
Jarrett AllenDNP

Boston Celtics game player stats and box scores

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaylen Brown19410017-170-65-5-29
Jayson Tatum25761017-172-59-11-22
Al Horford11210114-93-7--6
Derrick White10450113-111-83-4-27
Jrue Holiday4232002-70-2--21
Sam Hauser2100001-20-1--10
Luke Kornet3300000-1-3-4-12
Payton Pritchard13211006-101-4--4
Xavier Tillman021100---6
Oshae Brissett3100011-21-1-1
Svi Mykhailiuk0100010-10-1-1
Neemas Queta0 1 00000-1--1
Jaden Springer2 0 10111-1001
Jordan Walsh2 1 00001-1--1

Game 2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics goes to Cavs

The Cavs made sure to avenge their Game 1 performance with a statement win against the Celtics. It was Mitchell who took charge with 29 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the team. The All-Star guard also had an amazing shooting performance as he made 8-13 of his shots from the field.

Darius Garland had an impressive shooting performance from deep, much like his backcourt teammate. Garland shot 4-5 on 3-pointers, which was a problem for the opposing team. Together, the backcourt stars combined for 9-12 from beyond the arc.

Off the bench, Caris LeVert showed his value as he added 21 points. No one from the Celtics could stop the sixth man as he made the most of his 26 minutes of action.

For the Celtics, Tatum finally found his rhythm on the basketball court. He finished with 25 points and shot 40% from deep. Unfortunately, that wasn't enough as the rest of his teammates struggled to contribute.

Jaylen Brown had a tough shooting night, especially from beyond the arc. Brown couldn't get one to fall as he shot 0-6 from downtown. Derrick White also struggled offensively, with a 3-11 shooting from the field.

The Cavs will host the Celtics in Game 3 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, May 11. They'll attempt to secure a 2-1 lead in front of their fans, while Boston will try to snatch the momentum back to their side.

Also read: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Top 10 Player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2 (May 9)

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी