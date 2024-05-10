Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 9 | 2024 NBA Playoffs

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals with Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics took place tonight. The Celtics looked to take a commanding 2-0 lead against the Cavs before leaving Boston for Game 3. Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell and Co. are focused on getting a win on the road tonight.

With Jayson Tatum struggling since the postseason started, there was a question on how he'll perform for Game 2. So far in six games, the Celtics star has averaged 21.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 25% from beyond the arc.

For the Cavs, however, they've relied on Mitchell to lead them in the postseason. The All-Star guard has averaged 29.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists to lead Cleveland. The team is already short-handed, with Jarrett Allen being injured after the first four games during the first round.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Game Player Stats and Box Scores

Cleveland Cavaliers game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Max Strus 12 6 1 0 0 0 5-10 2-7 - 23 Isaac Okoro 12 1 0 1 0 3 5-5 1-1 1-2 15 Evan Mobley 21 10 5 1 2 0 9-15 1-2 2-2 35 Donovan Mitchell 29 7 8 0 0 1 10-19 5-7 4-6 38 Darius Garland 14 7 4 1 0 2 5-8 4-5 - 20 Caris LeVert 21 6 3 0 0 3 9-17 0-3 3-4 14 Georges Niang 4 3 1 0 0 1 2-4 0-1 - -5 Marcus Morris Sr. 4 0 0 1 0 0 2-4 0-1 - -14 Tristan Thompson 1 2 3 0 1 0 0-2 - 1-2 0 Damian Jones 0 0 0 0 0 0 - - - -3 Sam Merrill 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 - -3 Jarrett Allen DNP

Boston Celtics game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaylen Brown 19 4 1 0 0 1 7-17 0-6 5-5 -29 Jayson Tatum 25 7 6 1 0 1 7-17 2-5 9-11 -22 Al Horford 11 2 1 0 1 1 4-9 3-7 - -6 Derrick White 10 4 5 0 1 1 3-11 1-8 3-4 -27 Jrue Holiday 4 2 3 2 0 0 2-7 0-2 - -21 Sam Hauser 2 1 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 - -10 Luke Kornet 3 3 0 0 0 0 0-1 - 3-4 -12 Payton Pritchard 13 2 1 1 0 0 6-10 1-4 - -4 Xavier Tillman 0 2 1 1 0 0 - - - 6 Oshae Brissett 3 1 0 0 0 1 1-2 1-1 - 1 Svi Mykhailiuk 0 1 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-1 - 1 Neemas Queta 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 - - 1 Jaden Springer 2 0 1 0 1 1 1-1 0 0 1 Jordan Walsh 2 1 0 0 0 0 1-1 - - 1

Game 2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics goes to Cavs

The Cavs made sure to avenge their Game 1 performance with a statement win against the Celtics. It was Mitchell who took charge with 29 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the team. The All-Star guard also had an amazing shooting performance as he made 8-13 of his shots from the field.

Darius Garland had an impressive shooting performance from deep, much like his backcourt teammate. Garland shot 4-5 on 3-pointers, which was a problem for the opposing team. Together, the backcourt stars combined for 9-12 from beyond the arc.

Off the bench, Caris LeVert showed his value as he added 21 points. No one from the Celtics could stop the sixth man as he made the most of his 26 minutes of action.

For the Celtics, Tatum finally found his rhythm on the basketball court. He finished with 25 points and shot 40% from deep. Unfortunately, that wasn't enough as the rest of his teammates struggled to contribute.

Jaylen Brown had a tough shooting night, especially from beyond the arc. Brown couldn't get one to fall as he shot 0-6 from downtown. Derrick White also struggled offensively, with a 3-11 shooting from the field.

The Cavs will host the Celtics in Game 3 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, May 11. They'll attempt to secure a 2-1 lead in front of their fans, while Boston will try to snatch the momentum back to their side.

