"Coby White got absolutely robbed" - NBA fans divided over Tyrese Maxey clinching NBA Most Improved Player Award

The NBA announced that Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey has been awarded the 2023-24 Most Improved Player award. Maxey has shown massive improvement since the last season, which is how he earned the award. However, not all fans agreed with the decision, believing the other finalists deserved it more.

The finalists for the MIP award were narrowed down to Maxey, Coby White and Alperen Sengun on Monday, April 22. The incredible season that the Sixers star had gave him an upper hand against his competition, which earned him the award.

After the announcement was made, fans were divided about who the NBA chose as the winner. Here are some of what the fans had to say about the winner.

"Coby White got absolutely robbed," a fan commented.

"Disgusting.. Coby White Should Have Won," another fan said about Maxey's win.

"NOT DESERVED!! COBY WHITE SHOULD'VE WON," a fan protested on social media that White deserved the award.

But some believe that Philly's guard deserved the win.

"He deserves the award," a fan commented.

"Deserved!! I mean, everyone could see this," @_purple027 agrees with Maxey's win.

"Future All NBA first team mark my words," one fan is even predicting another award Maxey could receive.

Even with some fans disagreeing, there's no denying the fact that Maxey showed improvement this season.

How did Tyrese Maxey win the MIP award?

Everyone was surprised with the growth that Tyrese Maxey has displayed all season long. As the Sixers moved on from James Harden early this season, it was clear that they plan to develop Maxey as Joel Embiid's running mate. He proved that this season by the way he played.

Maxey increased his scoring by five points, from 20.3 points last season to 25.9 this year. There's also improvement in his rebounding as he had 2.9 last year and he bumped it up to 3.7. His assists saw an increase of three assists each contest, from 3.5 to 6.2.

Efficiency-wise, he didn't improve as he shot 45% from the field, a three percent drop from last year. His outside shooting had a six percent decrease as he shot the ball 37% this season.

He also played more this year, not that it strongly affects his case. But he stayed healthy and played 70 games for the Sixers. Last season, he played 60 games and even came off the bench in 19 games.

Maxey also earned his first-ever All-Star selection, a feat that many predicted he could accomplish. With the departure of Harden, the young guard was given the reins to take over the backcourt position and improve his overall game.

In this year's postseason run, his presence is important as he's the second-best player on the team.

