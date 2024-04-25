"Cocky in my own way": Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reflects on self confidence after Chet Holmgren's 'humble' take 

Amid the ongoing NBA playoffs, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is consistently making headlines. His noteworthy performances as the team's leading scorer have been instrumental in the OKC Thunder achieving a commendable win record during the regular season, securing a spot in the playoffs.

Gilgeous-Alexander's contributions continue to yield positive results, as evidenced by the Thunder's 2-0 record against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Following Game 2, Gilgeous-Alexander participated in a Q&A session with several members of the media. During this exchange, he was queried about his thoughts on Chet Holmgrem's post-game interview.

"I'm humble but cocky in my own way I'd say... I'm a very confident guy"

Setting aside the MVP accolades, the two-time NBA All-Star chose to direct attention toward whether the remark about his demeanor held any validity.

Guiding the youngest reported playoff team in NBA history, Gilgeous-Alexander delivered his highest postseason performance, tallying 33 points, three rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Holmgren made a notable contribution with 26 points of his own. With consecutive victories propelling the franchise closer to the next stage of the playoffs, it's understandable why the OKC center is so confident in bestowing the MVP title upon his teammate.

What was Chet Holmgren's take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

After the Oklahoma City Thunder secured a commanding 2-0 series leap over the New Orleans Pelicans with Wednesday's resounding 124-92 victory, the towering center said:

"He's too humble to say it, but this is the MVP right here. MVP of the league."

He was referring to teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who showcased a dominant performance against the Pelicans, featuring remarkable shooting efficiency, going 13-of-19 from the field and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

At crucial junctures when it seemed like New Orleans might mount a comeback, Gilgeous-Alexander maneuvered past the defense to attack the rim, knocked down outside shots or facilitated plays for his teammates as needed.

His unstoppable and efficient playstyle formed a lethal combination that left the Pelicans with no opportunity to gain ground.

His stellar performances have earned him a spot as a finalist for the MVP award alongside Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

Despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's standout showing on Wednesday, Jokic appears to be the frontrunner for the award, having finished the season first on NBA.com's MVP ladder.

