"Coldest 40 year old" - NBA fans react to LeBron James flexing his icy Louis Vuitton pregame drip on IG from Lakers vs. Mavericks

NBA fans reacted to LeBron James' icy Louis Vuitton outfit before the game between the LA Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. The superstar arrived in a black Louis Vuitton ensemble and paired the fit with LV x Nike Air Force sneakers.

The icy look floored fans on social media. Even famous shooting coach Lethal Shooter was impressed with the Lakers star's fit.

"Clean 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 he understands it," Lethal Shooter wrote.

Some fans were in awe of how good James looked at age 40.

"Coldest 40 year old," a fan wrote.

"Is he actually 40 😂😂😂😂🔥," another wrote.

Comments on LBJ's post

A fan wrote that the Lakers star had clicked a Hollywood look, while another wrote that LeBron James had Wesley Snipes' look from "Blade."

"bro looks like blade 😭🙏," a fan wrote.

"KING OF HOLLYWOOD," another wrote.

Comments on LBJ's post

Meanwhile, an impressed fan found the Lakers star's aura blinding.

"LeBron got that shit on, the aura is blinding," the fan wrote.

One fan was especially impressed by the Lakers star's shoes.

"Bron shoes nasty🔥," the fan wrote.

LeBron James' fourth quarter stellar lead Lakers past the Mavericks

The LA Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks game was one of the biggest high-profile games of the season. After Mavs general manager Nico Harrison abruptly traded Luka Doncic to the Lakers at the beginning of February, a lot of anticipation hung on the potential thriller.

However, it seemed like Doncic's first game against his former team in front of his home crowd was going to end in disappointment. The Lakers blew up the eight-point lead in the third quarter and entered the fourth quarter with just a one-point lead.

However, LeBron James, who sat mostly quiet through the three quarters had other plans. He took over in the fourth quarter. James attacked the Dallas defense from the get-go in the last 12 minutes of the game. He made a turnaround fadeaway shot in the first possession of the fourth quarter.

James scored 16 points in the fourth quarter and ended the game with a team-high 27 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. He made 11 of 17 shots from the field and 2 of 4 from the 3-point line.

Luka Doncic didn't have the stellar revenge night that fans had expected. However, he finished with a triple-double: 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists. He shot only 35.3%.

