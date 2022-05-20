“Michael could not score this quickly, LeBron can’t score this quickly… Michael didn’t change the game, LeBron didn’t change the game” - Colin Cowherd believes 2-time NBA scoring champion is underrated

Colin Cowherd, one of the top broadcasters for Fox Sports, spoke about why he believes Steph Curry is underrated because of how Curry has changed basketball.

Over the 75 years of NBA basketball, many superstars have emerged, and there are a select few who have legitimately become generational talents.

Players like Michael Jordan and LeBron James have become the faces of the NBA, shaping basketball because of their talent and success on and off the court.

While Jordan and James shaped and changed the game of basketball, Cowherd believes Curry deserves to be mentioned among those all-time greats.

In fact, Cowherd believes Curry is underrated because he is not mentioned among the greatest players of all time.

"Steph Curry surpassed (Ray Allen) in half the number of games," Cowherd said. "Michael could not score this quickly, LeBron can’t score this quickly. Kobe (Bryant) couldn't. Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar) couldn't. I'm watching him last night and very rarely are great players underated. Michael didn’t change the game, LeBron didn’t change the game."

Curry's emergence as the best 3-point shooter ever has been somewhat lost in the grand scheme.

When Curry broke the record for the most 3-pointers, he was the topic of conversation for a few days. The league then moved on and began to focus on the MVP race.

— "Very rarely are great players underrated. Michael didn't change the game. LeBron didn't change the game. Steph changed the sport." @ColinCowherd puts together his All-Time NBA rosters "Very rarely are great players underrated. Michael didn't change the game. LeBron didn't change the game. Steph changed the sport." — @ColinCowherd puts together his All-Time NBA rosters https://t.co/tSnyDDNCM4

Cowherd has a point about how Curry changed the game. Since Curry emerged as one of the league's best scorers and one of the top 3-point shooters, the 3-point shot has become integral to offenses.

Even the range of 3-point shooters has changed thanks to the performance of players like Curry. Despite many players trying to imitate Curry, there is still only one player performing at his level, which adds to Cowherd's point.

Steph Curry is proving Colin Cowherd right with his current postseason run.

Steph Curry shows the league why he belongs on the NBA 75th-Anniversary team.

With this season also being the NBA's 75th-Anniversary, the league named the 75 greatest players in its history. Several modern and historical stars like Michael Jordan and LeBron James are on the list with Steph Curry.

Of all the current stars on the list, the two-time scoring champion is the only one left in the playoffs.

StatMuse @statmuse Fun fact: Steph Curry is the only player on the NBA 75 team to advance to the Conference Finals. Fun fact: Steph Curry is the only player on the NBA 75 team to advance to the Conference Finals. https://t.co/LFoduUWU7R

While his teammates are a big reason Curry is in the conference finals, he has been a significant contributor to his team reaching this point.

