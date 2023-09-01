“Comeback to China with 5th ring” – Klay Thompson passionately preaches to Chinese fans with a bold prediction

Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson is currently touring Asia for the sportswear brand Anta, along with his teammate, Kevon Looney. As he expressed his appreciation for the support he's received from his international fans, Thompson made a bold promise to them.

Thompson had a great year with Golden State last season as he played his first full season with the team after suffering major injuries. Although he's a step slower, he proved that he can still contribute on a high level. The Warriors weren't able to win the 2023 NBA championship, but Klay promised his fans that he'd return to China with his fifth ring next summer.

"I mean, everybody here, I appreciate y'all," Thompson said. "To all my Chinese fans, I love you guys so much. You don't realize how much inspiration I gain from you guys and the love I felt in every city I visited along the way. It means so much to me, and it's incredibly humbling.

"I can't wait to get back to California, get back to work, because you guys inspire me to be the best I can be. So, thank you so much. I love you. I can't wait to come back to China next summer with the fifth ring, and I can't wait to play in the KT9 this year. And go, Warriors!"

Thompson is still driven by passion as his desire to win another ring helps him compete in the league. The Warriors have made decent moves in the offseason but can still tweak their squad to have an edge against other teams.

The five-time All-Star is currently having his Asia tour for Anta with Kevon Looney. They visited cities Xiamen, Chengdu, and Shanghai in China and had a two-day event in Manila, Philippines.

Klay Thompson played chess with boxing legend, Manny Pacquiao

Warriors' Klay Thompson bonded with former senator Manny Pacquiao

Along with Looney, Klay Thompson had the chance to meet with eight-division world champion, Manny Pacquiao. The three athletes posed for the cameras and had some time to spare for a few moments of chatting. What's more surprising was Thompson and Pacquiao even played a friendly game of chess.

During their Anta event, Thompson talked about the Filipino legend and how he has been an inspiration to him.

"Special, I just love paying homage to him," Thompson said. "Watching him and Floyd [Mayweather] fight was such a monumental moment in my life and watched him fight [Juan Manuel] Marquez, whoever. I mean, he was a real global superstar."

