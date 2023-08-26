Watch: Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney receive thunderous reception as Warriors stars land in China

Kevon Looney and Klay Thompson are both key contributors to the Golden State Warriors dynasty that has asserted its dominance over the NBA in the last decade. Their major contributions to the team's title runs have led to them achieving legendary status among Warriors fans.

Due to their success, the Golden State Warriors have achieved fame on a global scale, with their players being some of the most well-recognized and most adored worldwide.

Their international level of fame was very evident when Thompson and Looney were met by a mob of Warriors supporters in China.

Take a look as fans clamor over Thompson and Looney, who both take the time to sign autographs:

Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney arrived in China as part of their Asia tour with sportswear brand ANTA. The two are expected to make appearances at events sponsored by Anta over the next few days.

After visiting Xiamen, Chengdu, and Shanghai in China, the two will make an appearance in Manila, Philippines, on August 31 and September 1.

With some of the FIBA World Cup games taking place in Manila when they visit, it is also fair to assume that the NBA stars could catch a game or two.

Can Klay Thompson and the Warriors bounce back in the 2023-24 NBA Season?

Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney

Undeniably, the last season was a rough one for Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors. They did make the playoffs but were only the sixth-seeded team, ending the season with a 44-38 record. Their campaign ended bitterly as they lost to the LA Lakers in six games in the second round.

Despite this, the support that they receive from their fans has not wavered. They continue to be optimistic that Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and the rest of the Warriors can make another title run in the next few seasons.

The addition of Chris Paul was initially met with skepticism as he could cause a logjam in the backcourt. However, fans are hopeful that the coaching staff will figure out a way to make the pieces of the puzzle fit.

Fans are also hoping that Klay Thompson will continue his good form. Despite appearing to struggle in a few games last season, he still averaged 21.9 points on 45% shooting from the field and 41% from downtown.

Meanwhile, Kevon Looney has established himself as one of the league's premiere rebounders, averaging 9.3 rebounds while playing in all 82 games. He has also improved offensively, achieving a career-best 7 points per game while converting 63% of his attempts.

With the addition of CP3, the hope is that he can help unlock Kevon Looney's potential on offense. There is certainly good reason to be optimistic that Looney will have a breakout year on offense in the 2023-24 season.

