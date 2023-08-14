Comical old video of LeBron James showcasing his funky side on SNL resurfaces

LeBron James is known for a great many things on the basketball court. However, every now and then, the superstar also lets his funky side shine. Having appeared as a host on Saturday Night Live early in his basketball career, we took a look at James' hilarious dance rendition on a skit based on 'Solid Gold'.

LeBron James is one of the most popular players in NBA history. While this could be attributed to his performances on the court, it is also due to his general personality and disposition.

Being a 4x NBA champion, it's evident that James possesses the ability to switch into a serious and focused mode when necessary. However, those who've shared the court with him are also aware of his lighthearted and fun-loving nature, a characteristic that some might find surprising given his age.

Needless to say, this hilarious side has been seen on several occasions. James' antics on the court may be rare, but they are quite memorable. Off the court, James has made this side known with his appearances in films and other media.

One such case was when LeBron was hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live. While James was part of a great many skits, he was a key element in an iconic rendition of 'Solid Gold'. The Purple and Gold superstar truly let his funky side shine in this retro display.

James' dancing truly earned a laugh from the audience. The comical display certainly ranks as one of the superstar's funnier moments in popular media.

LeBron James gears up for season 21

With his 20th season behind him, LA Lakers superstar LeBron James shows no signs of slowing down. Now on the verge of entering his 21st campaign in the NBA, James continues to hope to take his team to the promised land.

After a difficult end to the postseason, James hinted at retirement. Considering that his close friend Carmelo Anthony's retirement happened around the same time, James had a lot to consider himself. However, he dispelled any rumors of the same at the 2023 ESPY award.

Heading into the 2023-24 season, James and the Lakers look to be a solid side once again. Having brought back some key players and made some great signings, the Purple and Gold are definitely competitive.

Recent workout videos of LeBron also show that the "King" also continues to work on his craft while preparing for the new season. With a lot left in his tank, we look forward to seeing how James builds upon his legacy.

