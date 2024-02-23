"Cook that fraud" - Pelicans Twitter releasing Stephen A. Smith troll video for blunt Zion Williamson remarks has NBA fans in split

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith does not shy away from publicly criticizing NBA players, especially New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. When he called out Williamson's weight as what's holding him and the team back, the Pelicans' X page uploaded a hilarious clip of Smith's highlights featuring him missing basketball shots and even the time he slipped on the court.

The clip includes a soundbite of the time when Stephen A. Smith was criticizing former LA Lakers center Kwame Brown for his shortcomings and incapabilities as a basketball player. Everything combined resulted in arguably some of the most hilarious social media content the New Orleans Pelicans' X account uploaded.

Additionally, numerous NBA fans joined in on the fun. Clowning the NBA analyst out of their disagreement in his Zion Williamson take.

"Cook that fraud."

The fans applauded the Pelicans' X account for clapping back at Stephen A. Smith, out of their defense for the two-time NBA All-Star. This season, Williamson has only missed 12 games, looking the healthiest he has been with the New Orleans Pelicans at fifth place (34-22 record) in the Western Conference standings.

What did Stephen A. Smith say about New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson?

Coming off the meme video hilariously shared by the New Orleans Pelicans' social media team, what did Stephen A. Smith say about Zion Williamson in the first place? In an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up," Smith criticized Williamson's ongoing weight dilemma.

"Zion Williamson, it's not about his game," Smith said. "It's about how many burgers he's eating and whether or not he is going to be in shape or is he going to keep eating McDonald's and have chefs clamoring for him to come to their restaurants."

Smith is aware of Zion Williamson's skillset and capabilities on the basketball court, but argues that his weight situation continues to hold him back from reaching his true potential.

However, given the New Orleans Pelicans' commendable ranking in their conference standings, Williamson has done a good job of staying healthy this season to the best of his ability. It is also a commendation to the Pelicans' medical staff for ensuring that the star forward remains healthy enough to contribute to the team's chances of success.

Stephen A. Smith came on strong with his criticisms of Williamson's choice of food intake and proportion sizes were a problem for him in previous seasons. However, with Zion Williamson's improved availability this season, it is a tremendous sign for Pelicans fans that he has taken a step in the right direction for his career.

Moreover, Williamson is averaging 22.5 points (58.5% shooting, including 36.4% from 3-point range), 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season. He has logged 44 games played with an average of 30.6 minutes per game.