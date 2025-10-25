  • home icon
Cooper Flagg Stats Tonight: How did Dallas Mavericks Rookie Fare in game against Washington Wizards? (Oct. 24)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 25, 2025 01:46 GMT
Cooper Flagg led the Dallas Mavericks' charge against the Washington Wizards on Friday. The No. 1 pick was in the starting lineup along with P.J. Washington, Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II. Flagg endured an underwhelming NBA debut and struggled in the Mavericks' previous game. He entered the Wizards game with all eyes perched on him once again.

The former Duke phenom gave an excellent account of his talent in the opening period. The 6-foot-9 forward knocked down his first NBA 3-pointer when he walked into a three and confidently swished the shot. The highlight was his playmaking as the rookie looked comfortable and disciplined while orchestrating the team's offense.

Flagg dished out three assists in the opening period alone. He also scored three points on 1 of 2 shooting, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range, and pulled down one rebound.

Cooper Flagg went slightly cold in the second period and missed three of his four shot attempts from the floor. His poor offensive production played a role in the Mavericks losing their lead and handing the momentum to the Wizards.

At half time, Flagg had five points, two rebounds and four assists in 16:30 minutes. He shot 2 of 6 from the floor, including 1 of 3 from beyond the arc, and 1 of 1 from the free-throw line.

