  • Cooper Flagg Stats Tonight: Mavericks Rookie Dazzles with Stellar Performance in win vs. Raptors(Oct. 26)

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 27, 2025 02:11 GMT
Washington Wizards v Dallas Mavericks - Source: Getty
Cooper Flagg Stats Tonight against Raptors [Picture Credit: Getty]

Cooper Flagg had the best game of his rookie season against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. The hyped No. 1 pick, Dallas Mavericks rookie, started the game with a perfect shooting night, shooting 2-2 in the first quarter, totaling 5 points.

Not much changed in the second quarter for the rookie, and continued his perfect shooting night. Flagg added the next 7 points in the next 9 minutes with 4-4 shooting.

Flagg missed his first shot, a 3-pointer after shooting two free throws. Flagg ended his first half with 12 points on 4 of 5 shooting.

Flagg opened his third quarter serving with his energy on rebounding and making plays, one of which included a lob pass to Anthony Davis. With five minutes remaining in the quarter, Flagg scored his first basket of the quarter in a one-on-one contested layup.

Cooper Flagg missed his next shot, but made another highlight cutting bounce pass to Max Christie. He had fans on their feet with his thunderous dunk in his next play. And then came the game highlight. Running the floor, the rookie put Sandro Mamukelashvili on the poster.

Take a look below.

Flagg scored 3 points in the fourth quarter before Jason Kidd decided to take him out.

Cooper Flagg through four quarters against Raptors

Cooper Flagg ended the first quarter against the Raptors with a perfect 2-2 field goals made. He scored his first point with a dunk with an assist from PJ Washington. With just over six minutes left in the quarter, he made a layup and ended the quarter with 4 points.

His second quarter also started on the same note. He made his first shot of the quarter with a dunk shot and followed it up with a 3-pointer. With 4-4 from the field, Cooper Flagg's next two points came with two free throws. Flagg missed his first shot of the game in the last minutes of the second quarter. He scored his next 8 points in the quarter.

Cooper Flagg unlocked his all-around game in the third quarter. After missing his first shot, Flagg spent the next few minutes rebounding and playmaking. He opened his 3rd quarter scoring with a driving layup and followed up with two back-to-back dunks. By the end of the 3rd quarter, Flagg led his team in scoring with 19 points.

The Mavs rookie entered the 4th quarter with just over 8 minutes remaining. He made his first and last attempt of the 4th quarter with a 3-point shot. In 139-129 win over the Raptors, Flagg ended the game with a season-high 22 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 block in 29 minutes.

