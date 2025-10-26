"Making Cooper Flagg look like a fraud" - NBA Fans Campaign for Dylan Harper’s ROTY Nod After Spurs Rookie Explodes for 20-Pts Off the Bench vs Nets

As the San Antonio Spurs went 3-0 in the season, Dylan Harper had another great game to stake his claim on the Rookie of the Year award. After the Spurs' win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, fans on social media campaigned for the Spurs' rookie for the ROTY award.In the 118-107 win over the Nets, Harper recorded 20 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists in just 29 minutes.Impressed with Harper's performance, one of the fans compared the Spurs rookie with the Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg.&quot;Making Cooper Flagg look like a fraud 💔.&quot;Cobee @cobeeknowsLINK@SpursCulture Making cooper flagg look like a fraud 💔One of the fans loved Harper playing his heart out.&quot;No other rookie deserves this he absolutely played out his heart today.&quot;LeWemby👑 @lfcwembyLINK@SpursCulture No other rookie deserves this he absolutely played out his heart todayA fan used the opportunity to shade Flagg, who has shot under 40% in his rookie season so far.&quot;Better than Cooper Lagging.&quot;PreFetinho @Prefetinho1LINK@SpursCulture Better than Cooper LaggingMeanwhile, one fan clowned the Mavericks for picking Flagg instead of Harper.&quot;The Mavs could have drafted this demon. They went for a hyped.&quot;Devilgunman @DevilgunmanLINK@SpursCulture The Mavs could have drafted this demon. They went for a hypedAnother hyped up NBA fan compared Harper's game with Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham.&quot;The Spurs got a Cade Cunningham, it’s so over 💔💔💔.&quot;HQE @thehqenbaLINK@TheHoopCentral The Spurs got a Cade Cunningham, it’s so over 💔💔💔One fan highlighted how the Spurs had been the luckiest team in drafting rookies in the last few years.&quot;I hate how much San Antonio keeps getting blessed with game changing talent 😂.&quot;Chris Lebron @OffTheBallPodLINK@TheHoopCentral I hate how much San Antonio keeps getting blessed with game changing talent 😂A fan predicted Dylan Harper to win the Rookie of the Year award over Cooper Flagg.&quot;giving the spurs 3 ROTY in a row (one of them being a generational prospect). nice league Mr. Silver.&quot;sana @sanapushLINK@TheHoopCentral giving the spurs 3 ROTY in a row (one of them being a generational prospect). nice league Mr. SilverKendrick Perkins makes big claim about Dylan Harper after Spurs winAfter the Spurs' big win over the Nets, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins made a big claim about Dylan Harper. In his post on X, Perkins said that the Spurs rookie was having a 6th Man of the Year kind of performance. &quot;Dylan Harper is not your typical rookie!!! That 6th man role off the bench is definitely going to have him in the Rookie of The Year conversation,&quot; Perkind wrote.The Spurs now have two consecutive ROTY winners and a potential winner of the award in Dylan Harper, to make it three seasons in a row. With the density of talent, this is also a defining season for the team.Victor Wembanyama has completely transformed his scoring ability this season, and his defense remains as sharp as it was last season. The reigning ROTY, Stephon Castle, impressed with his scoring and perimeter defense. Harper seems like the final piece in the Spurs' rise back to dynastic prominence.