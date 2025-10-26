  • home icon
  • "Making Cooper Flagg look like a fraud" - NBA Fans Campaign for Dylan Harper’s ROTY Nod After Spurs Rookie Explodes for 20-Pts Off the Bench vs Nets

"Making Cooper Flagg look like a fraud" - NBA Fans Campaign for Dylan Harper's ROTY Nod After Spurs Rookie Explodes for 20-Pts Off the Bench vs Nets

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 26, 2025 22:37 GMT
San Antonio Spurs v Dallas Mavericks - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted to Dylan Harper 20-point performance against the Nets [Picture Credit: Getty]

As the San Antonio Spurs went 3-0 in the season, Dylan Harper had another great game to stake his claim on the Rookie of the Year award. After the Spurs' win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, fans on social media campaigned for the Spurs' rookie for the ROTY award.

In the 118-107 win over the Nets, Harper recorded 20 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists in just 29 minutes.

Impressed with Harper's performance, one of the fans compared the Spurs rookie with the Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg.

"Making Cooper Flagg look like a fraud 💔."
One of the fans loved Harper playing his heart out.

"No other rookie deserves this he absolutely played out his heart today."
A fan used the opportunity to shade Flagg, who has shot under 40% in his rookie season so far.

"Better than Cooper Lagging."
Meanwhile, one fan clowned the Mavericks for picking Flagg instead of Harper.

"The Mavs could have drafted this demon. They went for a hyped."
Another hyped up NBA fan compared Harper's game with Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham.

"The Spurs got a Cade Cunningham, it’s so over 💔💔💔."
One fan highlighted how the Spurs had been the luckiest team in drafting rookies in the last few years.

"I hate how much San Antonio keeps getting blessed with game changing talent 😂."
A fan predicted Dylan Harper to win the Rookie of the Year award over Cooper Flagg.

"giving the spurs 3 ROTY in a row (one of them being a generational prospect). nice league Mr. Silver."
Kendrick Perkins makes big claim about Dylan Harper after Spurs win

After the Spurs' big win over the Nets, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins made a big claim about Dylan Harper. In his post on X, Perkins said that the Spurs rookie was having a 6th Man of the Year kind of performance.

"Dylan Harper is not your typical rookie!!! That 6th man role off the bench is definitely going to have him in the Rookie of The Year conversation," Perkind wrote.
The Spurs now have two consecutive ROTY winners and a potential winner of the award in Dylan Harper, to make it three seasons in a row. With the density of talent, this is also a defining season for the team.

Victor Wembanyama has completely transformed his scoring ability this season, and his defense remains as sharp as it was last season. The reigning ROTY, Stephon Castle, impressed with his scoring and perimeter defense. Harper seems like the final piece in the Spurs' rise back to dynastic prominence.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

