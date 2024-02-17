Could CJ Stroud have played in the NBA? Looking at Texans QB's basketball credentials

NFL star, CJ Stroud showed off his basketball skills ahead of the NBA All-Star Celebrity game. He showcased NBA-like skills on the court for Team Stephen A. Stroud, a rising quarterback in the NFL who plays for the Houston Texans. But, he could've had a future playing professional basketball.

Stroud is now known as a quarterback for the Texans, but not many know what his high school basketball career was like. Standing at 6-foot-3, the quarterback played point guard for Rancho Cucamonga High School as a junior. At the time, Miami Heat's rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. was also in high school attending at Camarillo.

In an episode of Micah Parson's podcast, "The Edge," Stroud told a story about his career as a basketball high school star. According to the 22-year-old NFL star, he claims to have scored 40 points against Jaquez, which also featured a game-winning shot from the Houston star. Unfortunately, various sources claim that he only had 28 points during that game.

"You know who the star player on the Miami Heat is right now, other than Jimmy Butler? Jaime Jaquez. Played at UCLA. That game I scored 40 points was on him... Stop playin’ with me bro," Stroud said.

"You see what I'm doing? It's NBA-level talent."

Given his height, Stroud would've made a good backup point guard at the professional level. He also has a confident outside shot that got him a game-winning basket to end the game. The second-round pick of the 2023 NFL draft also has a scorer's mentality which is how he allegedly ended up with 40 points.

However, Stroud's focus was on football, which is why he is in the NFL. Luckily, he was selected for the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and he can showcase his basketball skills to the fans.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. responds to CJ Stroud's claims

Even with the highlights posted online, it's difficult for some fans to believe that the NFL star outplayed the Heat rookie. However, Jaquez himself confirmed that CJ Stroud did outplay him one game. According to him, it wasn't 40 points, though, but he acknowledged the talent of the quarterback.

"I don’t think he had 40, but I will give him that he definitely hit the game-winner. That is true: He hit a crazy game-winner (from) halfcourt," Jaquez said. "The crowd did rush the court. I’m wishing him all of the best from SoCal. I hope he does well."

According to sources, Stroud was the second-leading scorer for the team that year. There was faith in a few people that he would play Division I basketball, but opted to focus on football instead. He committed to Ohio State University to play football.

