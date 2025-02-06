"Could've had $80M with the Lakers" - NBA fans roast Dennis Schroder for getting traded thrice in 24 hours after 'slavery' remarks

Fans revealed their thoughts on veteran guard Dennis Schroder, who has been traded thrice over the past 24 hours. This came after he made waves on social media about the NBA trade deadline feeling like "modern-day slavery." He was dealt to the Miami Heat From the Golden State Warriors as part of the multi-team deal for All-Star Jimmy Butler.

Following that, the Heat sent Schroder to the Utah Jazz. A few hours later, ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news that the Jazz had traded the point guard to the Detroit Pistons. The NBA insider said that Detroit plans to keep him on their roster moving forward.

Within 24 hours, the German has been involved with four teams. Fans went back to what he said when he compared the trade deadline to slavery.

"He said this and then every team decided to toss him around 😂😂," a fan recalled.

"He could've had 80 million dollars with the lakers, remember that?" another fan remembered how Schroder didn't sign the four-year, $84 million deal with the LA Lakers.

"Shii maybe this is like slavery 😂," one fan commented.

Other fans had fun about the amount of times Schroder was traded.

"Bro might as well sit in the airport till it’s figured out 😂," a fan said.

"Damn bro getting did in the worst way," another fan commented.

"Hot potato is played at a slower pace," one fan compared Schroder's misery to a game of hot potato.

How many teams has Dennis Schroder been with this season?

It has been a hectic 2024-25 NBA season for Dennis Schroder, as he has been traded multiple times. He started the season playing for the Brooklyn Nets. Schroder was playing some of his best basketball with the Nets. In 23 games, the scoring guard averaged 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists as a consistent starter.

However, he was traded to the Golden State Warriors, which tried to incorporate Schroder into their system as a bench player and even a starter. It didn't work, and he was traded after 24 games. With Golden State, the journeyman averaged 10.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

He was traded to the Miami Heat as part of the package for Jimmy Butler. However, his time with the team only lasted hours as he was re-routed to the Utah Jazz to complete the deal. Later on, it was reported that Utah didn't have plans to keep Schroder and was traded to the Detroit Pistons for K.J. Martin, Josh Richardson and a 2028 second-round pick.

However, Schroder has only suited up for the Nets and Warriors this season. He has yet to debut with the Pistons, as his latest trade had just been finalized.

