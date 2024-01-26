"Could've taken a timeout": Steve Kerr laments missed chance as Steph Curry's turnover costs Warriors win

Steph Curry's late turnover in the final possession cost the Golden State Warriors a win as the Sacramento Kings chalked up a close, 134-133 win. The sharpshooter dribbled around the perimeter in search of a look and lost the ball in the process, and this ended with the Kings gaining an advantage. Despite his 33-point effort, Curry couldn't close it out for Golden State as they went down to their crosstown rivals after an emotional win against the Atlanta Hawks days ago.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr rued the missed chance, as he wished that he could have called for a timeout:

These guys have been together for so long. I prefer the scramble situation, we got the Steph-Draymond pick-and-roll at the top. He [Steph Curry] was getting doubled and couldn't get it over, and... we wish could've taken a timeout."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The loss will sting Golden State considering it was by a point — one that could have been avoided had Kerr indeed called time out. But it was faith and a trusted process that went against them on Thursday night. The silver lining was Jonathan Kuminga who dished out 31 points coming off the bench. Klay Thompson had 16 points.

Meanwhile, the Kings were led by Harrison Barnes who exploded for 39 points and had company in De'Aaron Fox with 29 points. Sacramento's win now sees the two teams split their regular season series with two games each.

Steph Curry one of the big names snubbed from 2024 All-Star starters list

Steph Curry is a notable absentee from the Western Conference's NBA All-Star Game starters. The Warriors guard was placed second in fan voting through the third round of balloting last week but didn't make the final cut. Instead of the 4x NBA champion, OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dallas Mavericks Luka Dončić were named backcourt starters.

The development comes as a shocker as Curry was a starter in his last nine ASG appearances. It will now be a wait-and-watch to see if he makes the reserves that will be announced on Feb. 1. The other time he missed the chance was during the 2019-20 season when he suffered a left-hand injury that saw him miss a major portion of the season.

Ahead of the matchup against the Kings, Curry averaged 26.7 points, 4.2 boards and 5.0 assists in 38 games. He's shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from beyond the arc. In all probability, the former MVP will be in the reserves, as it adds more star power to the event, but not having Steph Curry as a starter will surely come as a dampener to Dubs fans.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!