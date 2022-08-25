"Couldn't guard Bron for 3secs in a rec game without ending his season", "They’re about to put him on the Zion diet plan," - Fans react to Chet Holmgren missing the entire 2022-23 season

Selected second in this year's draft, Chet Holmgren came into the NBA with a lot of hype and expectations. However, he has been dealt a severe blow after picking up a right-foot injury during a pro-am game in Seattle.

ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the extent of the injury Thursday. It's definitely not good news for Holmgren or the Oklahoma City Thunder. Woj reported that the 7-footer is set to miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season.

"Oklahoma City Thunder 7-footer Chet Holmgren will miss the 2022-2023 season with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, suffered the injury in a Pro-Am game in Seattle on Saturday," Woj wrote.

Holmgren was injured during Jamal Crawford's "Crawsover" Pro-Am game in Seattle last week. The No. 2 pick was guarding LeBron James while the four-time Finals MVP attacked the rim. Holmgren couldn't prevent James from scoring, but injured his right foot in the process.

There was hardly any contact between the two, but an awkward landing seems to have caused the damage. The game was later called off due to condensation. The poor state of the floor could have contributed to the injury.

Subsequently, fans took to Twitter to react to Chet Holmgren being ruled out for the entirety of the upcoming season.

"Couldn't guard Bron for 3secs in a rec game without ending his season," one fan wrote.

"The irony of this happening to OKC’s new star player in Seattle of all places…," another fan wrote.

"Sam Presti is probably the best GM in the NBA but has the absolute worst luck," one fan tweeted.

"Guess that answers the question of 'can he handle the NBA physicality'," another fan wrote.

What does this mean for Chet Holmgren?

Holmgren during the 2022 NBA Rookie Portraits.

Arguably the only cynicism of Chet Holmgren coming into this year's draft was his physicality. Many believed he would be too fragile to survive in the NBA. The injury is a vindication of the criticism.

Holmgren is part of elite company, though, as the likes of Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and others have missed the season they were drafted. Simmons and Embiid have since gone on to become some of the best players in the league. The Gonzaga alumnus has been dubbed the second-coming of Kevin Durant and has huge expectations on him.

This injury could also be a blessing in disguise for Chet Holmgren. He can now focus on bulking up ahead of the 2023-24 season, which will now be his rookie year.

