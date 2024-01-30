"Coz Embiid docked him": Nikola Jokic leading 2024 NBA MVP race has fans buzzing

The rivalry between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid has started to get hot. Both big men are leading their teams single-handedly and have displayed historic numbers across the boards. With Embiid's absence last night against the Denver Nuggets, however, the Serbian center has taken over the favor of the experts for the MVP race.

The Philadelphia 76ers visited Denver last night. It was a must-see game for many but Embiid was listed in the injury report 15 minutes before the game due to a knee problem. Fans weren't happy and have created a narrative that the Sixers star is simply avoiding Jokic since his last game in the Mile-High City was in November 2019.

The 76ers announced that Embiid's knee injury sidelines him for tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, shifting the MVP betting favorite to Jokic.

Fans shared their thoughts on the matter as they've watched the entire season and the MVP race as a battle between the two big men. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

Fans are upset that Embiid could lose his chance to win back-to-back MVP awards. Looking at his numbers, there's no denying the fact that he's having a stellar season. He's averaging 36 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists, which puts him at the top spot in the MVP race.

However, the Sixers center is at the risk of losing to Jokic once again. Embiid cannot miss more than five games this season. Doing so will make him unqualified for in-season awards as the NBA implemented a new rule where players should play a minimum of 65 games to qualify for awards.

NBA legend has high praise for Nikola Jokic

Many legends have been in awe of what Nikola Jokic can do on the basketball court. One of the legends who has shared his honest thoughts on the excellence of the Serbian center was Bill Walton. He had high praise for Jokic and dubbed him "one of the greatest basketball players ever."

Here's what he had to say about Jokic.

"Nikola Jokić is one of the greatest basketball players ever, in every aspect: shooting, dribbling, passing, rebounding, screening, dribbling, and what else is there, please? And winning!" Walton said.

Jokic is undoubtedly one of the best players in the league currently. His humble approach to the game has allowed him to become one of the best star teammates, which is why he's adored. Additionally, he's leading the Nuggets to a significant finish this season to hopefully defend their title at the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets are fourth in the West right now. Thanks to Jokic, who's averaging 26.3 points, 12 rebounds and 8.9 assists.

