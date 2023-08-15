“Crazy hunger in him right now” - James Harden’s agent reveals his MVP workout routine amid Sixers drama

James Harden is the hottest topic in the NBA after blasting Philadelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey. In light of this controversy, Troy Payne, Harden's agent, talked about how the disrespect the star's been getting lately has fueled him to be in the top shape of his career.

Harden is known to gain weight during the offseason. Payne, however, has described Harden to be working extremely hard this summer to be in the best shape of his career.

"James has a crazy hunger in him right now," Payneasaid. "If he got the MVP this season, I wouldn't be surprised. That's what kind of hunger he has right now. Just from the disrespect, the free agency stuff.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"7 a.m., two-hour, three-hour practice. Work out, come back. The nutrition, just the discipline from the dieting. We did cardio for an hour. His discipline is crazy. We got a photoshoot tomorrow. We gotta get up in the morning and work out at 7, 10 and then photoshoot from 11 to 2, then he'll play ball tomorrow at 5.

"His discipline right now is impeccable. I'm happy that he's starting now. We got a whole month of August, whole month of September, to get this thing going and get him in the best shape of his career. I think we can get there this summer, and I expect him to have a big season this year."

Expand Tweet

Given this update from Harden's agent, it looks like the star is ready to leave the Sixers. Recently, he called Morey a "liar" and doubled down on his demands of not being a part of the 76ers.

You might also be interested in reading this: “Flamed your GM in front of kids”: James Harden’s rant against Daryl Morey sparks hilarious reactions

James Harden has no choice but to play for the Sixers

The situation with the Sixers may appear as if James Harden has the upper hand, but the league's collective bargaining agreement states otherwise. It's been reported that Morey isn't bothered with what the 10-time All-Star said. Additionally, the NBA's CBA states that Philly has the leverage in this situation.

It reads that "a player who withholds playing services called for by a Player Contract for more than thirty (30) days after the start of the last Season (of his contract) … shall not be entitled to negotiate or sign a Player Contract with any other professional basketball team unless and until the Team for which the player last played expressly agreed otherwise."

Expand Tweet

With this fact, Harden has no choice but to attend the team's training camp and wait until Morey decides to trade him. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, James' next best move is to annoy the Sixers until he gets traded.

Expand Tweet

Also read: "Daryl Morey is a liar": James Harden repeats himself to emphatically sever ties from 76ers amid $36,540,000 standoff

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)