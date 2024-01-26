"Curry washed at 35" - Steph Curry not locking spot on 2023-24 NBA All-Star starters list has NBA fans in shambles

The NBA has announced its 2023-24 NBA All-Star starters and Steph Curry didn’t make it. Fans were surprised that the Golden State Warriors star wasn’t voted in as a starter despite having an excellent statistical season. With the announcement, fans shared their take on the result of the fan voting.

Giannis Antetokounmpo headlines the All-Star starters for the Eastern Conference as he’s named the captain. He’s joined by reigning league MVP Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and his Milwaukee Bucks teammate, Damian Lillard.

For the Western Conference, LeBron James of the LA Lakers was the top vote-getter, making him the captain. Together with James, the starters comprise two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and first-time All-Star starter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Upon seeing that the Warriors star wasn’t voted as a starter for the West, fans shared their thoughts. Here are some of what the fans had to say.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Curry is one of the biggest All-Star starter snubs this season. However, the fans are the ones who voted for the players who they think deserve a starting spot.

You might also be interested in reading this: “Deki would love nothing more”: Steph Curry pays tribute to late assistant coach as Warriors return with thumping win

Steph Curry can still be an All-Star as a reserve

Steph Curry still has a decent chance to participate in the festivities. The final roster hasn’t been announced and many are waiting for the reserves to be revealed.

On Feb. 1, TNT will announce the All-Star reserves for both conferences. The reserves will comprise the players that all 30 coaches will vote for. Given that Curry has had an outstanding season, there’s a significant chance he’ll play as a reserve for the West.

Despite the struggles of the Warriors, the four-time champion has not lifted his foot off the gas. Curry is averaging 26.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists while making 40% of his threes.

Throughout his career, the nine-time All-NBA has been named an All-Star nine times. His first time participating in the event, Curry was a reserve for the West. That was during the 2013-14 season before the Warriors started to win championships.

There was also a season where he wasn’t named an All-Star. During the 2019-20 season, he only played five games and missed the entire campaign due to an injury. Steph Curry returned to the court without missing a beat the following season.

Also read: 2024 NBA All-Star starters announced: Listing Eastern and Western Conferences’ top 10 vote-getters

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!