"Cursed franchise like Mavericks" - NBA fans erupt over Paul George's season-ending procedure for adductor & knee injuries amid tanking allegations

Paul George's 2024-25 season came to an abrupt end on Monday. The Philadelphia 76ers star has undergone a procedure to deal with his lower body injuries, the team announced.

"Following consultations with specialists, as part of his treatment plan, Paul George has received injections in both his left abductor muscle and left knee," the 76ers announced. "Following the procedure, George is medically unable to play for at least six weeks."

All told, George played 41 games in his first season with the 76ers. Even as the team struggled in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference standings, he averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

The news of George being sidelined for the rest of the season has drawn explosive reactions from fans online.

"Cursed franchise like the mavericks," one fan said.

"Worst signing of all time. Sucks that this how this guy will be remembered," another fan said.

"Please trade him this off-season. I’m begging you," another fan pleaded.

Some fans noted that George would now have more time to go about his podcasting endeavors, which he previously announced that he'd be taking a break from.

"WELCOME BACK TO PODCAST P," one netizen tweeted.

"PG is more of a podcaster than an NBA player now," another netizen observed.

"That podcast mic calling like the goblin mask," another netizen commented.

Given the injuries to George, Joel Embiid and a number of their other key rotation players, it's likely that the Sixers will fall to the lottery as they miss the play-in.

Report: Paul George's missed games led NBA to investigate 76ers

The news on Paul George's season-ending procedure comes just a few days after ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the NBA was conducting an investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers.

Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, Charania cited the prolonged absence of George and other Sixers personnel as the catalysts for the investigation.

"I'm told the Philadelphia 76ers are another team the NBA has started an investigation on and looked into," Charania said (Timestamp: 6:13). "Just based on, you've had Tyrese Maxey miss time, we know Paul George has missed time."

Charania added that the Sixers may have a "legitimate" case for the absence of their key players like George and Tyrese Maxey, who have been battling injuries this season.

