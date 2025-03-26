"Cussing unnecessarily while claiming to be a role model": Jason Whitlock unleashes fiery criticism over LeBron James' viral Pat McAfee interview

LeBron James of the LA Lakers appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday. Not all fans were thrilled to see James in the program, but the majority were. When asked by a fan what he thought of the partnership, veteran pundit Jason Whitlock didn't mince words.

Whitlock was questioned by a fan on James' most recent appearance on McAfee's show. The expert says that he thinks the four-time champion did it to get even with Stephen A. Smith.

Recently, Smith and James had an interesting encounter when the New York Knicks played against the Lakers on March 6 at the Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers star approached the ESPN analyst and confronted him for criticizing his son, Bronny James.

Whitlock added that James' appearance on the show was motivated by his desire to be liked and seen as a role model. However, he pointed out a contradiction that the four-time MVP presented in his guest appearance on the show.

"LeBron wants to troll Stephen A. McAfee wants a great show and he enjoys trolling Stephen A. And LeBron wants to be liked. LeBron put his best foot forward on being likable. The unnecessary and forced profanity undermined it. Cussing unnecessarily while claiming to be a role model just another of LeBron's many contradictions," Whitlock posted on X.

Whitlock thought LeBron James' shot at an NBA insider was unnecessary

In his Wednesday interview with Pat McAfee, LeBron James did not mince words. Brian Windhorst of ESPN was one of the individuals he cited. He started as one of the first journalists to cover James in Cleveland in 2003.

At that time, the Lakers star was still in high school and was slowly getting national recognition. Since the start of James' career in the NBA, Windhorst was close by, covering everything happening around the basketball sensation.

Even when James moved to Miami in 2010, Windhorst left his position at The Plain Dealer and joined ESPN. When the star forward returned to Cleveland in 2014, the NBA insider did the same thing and returned to the city where their careers started.

In the interview with McAfee, James mocked Windhorst for some of his claims.

"This guy who says he's my f**king best friend. These guys are just weird," James said.

However, Jason Whitlock thought the shot at the ESPN journalist was too much:

"What an unnecessary shot at Windhorst. I've never felt like he's pretended to be personal friends with LeBron."

Since revealing his thoughts about Windhorst, however, the media personality hasn't addressed what was said about him.

