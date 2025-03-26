LeBron James relives the crazy moment when Saquon Barkley pulled off a ridiculous hurdle in his shoes

LeBron James relived the moment he saw Saquon Barkley pull off an unbelievable play in a game while wearing his shoes.

Ad

The NBA's all-time leading scorer joined ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday to talk about a myriad of topics surrounding the sports world.

At one point, James recalled seeing Philadelphia Eagles running back maneuver to evade three defenders, including an incredible no-look hurdle over the last one, before getting taken down at the 30-yard line. The highlight play was from a Nov. 3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last year and it went viral on social media.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron described how he found out that Barkley was wearing his Nike shoes and the excitement he had.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"When Saquon did that move ... he had my kicks on. I was like, 'Oh my goodness," said James.

He added, "I was going crazy. I couldn't believe it ... I love it."

LeBron James regularly spreads the love by shouting out other athletes and is a well-known football fan, even playing in high school as a wide receiver.

LeBron James addresses Stephen A. Smith confrontation

LeBron James recently shared his perspective on the now-infamous interaction between him and NBA analyst and media personality Stephen A. Smith. During the second half of an overtime win against the Knicks on March 6, James confronted Smith courtside.

Ad

This was revealed to be about Smith's repeated comments on James' son, Bronny, who's a rookie with the Lakers.

Since the interaction, Smith has gone on several shows to defend his position and tell his side of the story.

"He approached me during the game and he said stop f**king with my son. That's my f**king son. Stop f**king with my son," Smith revealed on his podcast.

Ad

On Wednesday, LeBron James joined "The Pat McAfee Show," where he was asked about the confrontation.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He's on like a Taylor Swift tour run right now," said James, mocking Smith for exploiting the brief spat.

When referring to Smith's response that he made on his podcast the following day, James had a few words.

"It started off with, 'I didn't want to address it. I wasn't going to address it, but since the video came out, I feel the need to address it'— motherf***er, are you kidding me?" He said, "If there's one person who couldn't wait for the video to drop so you could address it, it's your a**."

Ad

James spoke about Smith's tendencies to cash in on controversies by drawing them out, but feels he missed the overall intention behind the confrontation.

"He completely missed the whole point, the whole point. Never would I ever not allow people to talk about the sport, criticize players about what they do on the court. That is your job to criticize ... that's all part of the game," James said.

Ad

He continued, "But when you take it and when you get personal with it, it's my job to not only protect my d*mn household but protect the players."

LeBron James doesn't want to overcomplicate the matter. He felt an obligation to advocate for all players by standing up to what he saw as criticism that got too personal. He also doesn't think Smith is particularly at fault, but that the problem exists in all of the NBA media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback