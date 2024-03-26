D'Angelo Russell Injury Update: Will Lakers guard play tonight against Bucks? (March 26)

D'Angelo Russell's injury update will be closely monitored before the LA Lakers' road trip, beginning Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Russell has been huge for the Lakers, as they are 1-5 without him. They got their first win in D'Lo's absence in their previous outing against the Indiana Pacers at home.

The Lakers scored 150 points in regulation, the most in regulation since 1987. Spencer Dinwiddie stepped up as the starting point guard in Russell's absence, tallying 26 points. The Lakers also got 25+ points from Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Austin Reaves, which was another milestone of the night.

It's the first time in three years that a quartet of players from the same team had 25+ points in a game and the first Lakers' quarter since 1971 to achieve the feat.

D'Angelo Russell Injury Update: Will Lakers star suit up tonight vs Bucks?

Russell will play on Tuesday night against the Bucks. He's not on the Lakers' injury report. The former All-Star was a late scratch last game with a non-Covid illness. However, Russell seems to have recovered to suit up for the marquee contest against the Bucks.

D'Angelo Russell stats vs. Milwaukee Bucks

D'Angelo Russell has averaged 18.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 16 games against the Bucks. He's 7-9 against the Eastern Conference contenders.

Russell recorded his season-best against the Bucks when the Lakers hosted them at home on Mar. 8. The point guard went off for 44 points, six rebounds and nine assists, shooting 68.0%, including nine 3s to lead the Lakers to a 123-122 win.

D'Angelo Russell scored the last seven points for the Lakers after they went down five points with 1:30 left. It was a crucial effort from Russell as the Lakers were without LeBron James.

That may be the case again on Tuesday, as James is listed as doubtful to play.

How to watch LA Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks?

TNT will nationally broadcast the LA Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game. Local TV operators Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports Wisconsin will also provide coverage in LA and Milwaukee. Fans outside the US and local regions can catch live action on NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET (4:30 PM PT) at Fiserv Forum, the Bucks' homecourt.

The Lakers are ninth in the West with a 39-32 record, while the Bucks are 44-25, second in the East. LA leads the season series 1-0.

