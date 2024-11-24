D'Angelo Russell's girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas cherishes newborn daughter in 3 heartfelt words

D'Angelo Russell's girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas is now a mother of two. She welcomed her first child, Riley, in 2022, and the couple celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Mila-Rose, in August of this year.

The girlfriend of the LA Lakers star posted a photo of her three-month-old daughter on Instagram on Friday. Mila-Rose wore a white hat, a pink jacket and a heart-printed white dress.

Laura Ivaniukas added a heartfelt caption:

"My California gurl."

According to Clutch Points, D'Angelo Russell and Laura Ivaniukas have been dating since 2020, when he was playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This is not Russell’s first high-profile relationship. Before dating Ivaniukas, he was in a relationship with Niki Withers, who is now dating Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham.

D'Angelo Russell's girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas posts an adorable video of son Riley

D'Angelo Russell's son Riley, now two years old, is already keeping his parents entertained with his antics. Russell's girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas posted an adorable video of her son on her Instagram story.

In the video, Riley blew two chef's kisses and exclaimed "perfecto," prompting laughter from his mom, who was recording.

Posting the video on her IG story, she captioned the post,

"perfectooooo😘🤌."

Ivaniukas also posted another story from Riley’s soccer practice, showing him dressed in black shorts and a long-sleeve T-shirt, ready to kick the ball.

Riley is often seen attending his father’s games with Ivaniukas. While managing her family life, Ivaniukas also juggles a busy career as a model. She has collaborated with multiple fashion outlets and uses her social media presence — with 55,200 Instagram followers — to promote fashion brands.

Meanwhile, D'Angelo Russell is enduring a challenging season on the offensive end. The Los Angeles Lakers guard is averaging career lows in points per game (11.5), field goal percentage (39.1) and 3-point percentage (29.8).

