D'Angelo Russell's girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas showers 3-word reaction on her 'minions' playful exercise

D'Angelo Russell's girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas is enamored with their two kids and shared it in a heartwarming post on social media.

The Canadian model shared her bonding moments with her children, son Riley Jonas, 2, and daughter Mila-Rose, 7 months, while in a playful exercise.

She had a loving 3-word reaction to the Instagram stories, writing:

"My 2 minions"

Laura Ivaniukas' Instagram story.

D'Angelo Russell and Ivaniukas have been together since 2020. He met her during New York Fashion Week, where she was one of the models taking part.

They have steadily grown their relationship since, which now includes parenting roles for their growing children.

“Before becoming a parent, life seemed complete. But it was the arrival of Riley that filled every corner of our hearts with a love so deep. It reshaped our world, continuously teaching us patience, resilience, and the true meaning of unconditional love. A new purpose in life, beyond basketball…” Russell told Andscape of being a parent alongside her girlfriend.

Apart from modeling, Ivaniukas also maintains a presence on social media, uploading health and fitness videos on YouTube. She also shares videos and photos of her family on Instagram and TikTok.

Laura Ivaniukas supports boyfriend D'Angelo Russell's return to the Brooklyn Nets

Ten-year veteran NBA guard D'Angelo Russell returned to the Brooklyn Nets midway this season after being traded by the LA Lakers. It was a move that his girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, welcomed and supported.

Russell, 29, was traded to the Nets by the Lakers back in December, along with Maxwell Lewis and three second-round draft picks for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.

It capped a second stint in Los Angeles by the former Ohio State star, which was marked by a love-hate relationship between him, the team and its fans.

Ivaniukas made note of the development, sharing on her Instagram story a post by the Nets welcoming back Russell to their fold and reacting to the post with a heart-eyes emoji.

In Brooklyn, D'Angelo Russell returned to the team where he earned his only All-Star nod so far in 2019 when he averaged 21.1 points, seven assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals.

Since returning to the Nets, he has played in 24 games, starting in 21 of them, and has been good for 13.5 points, 5.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 25 minutes per game.

They are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 23-47 record.

