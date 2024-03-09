D'Angelo Russell scales unmatched Lakers milestones set by LeBron James and Kobe Bryant

D'Angelo Russell probably played the best game of his career wearing an LA Lakers jersey on Friday night. Russell exploded for 44 points on a night wherein LeBron James was out with an injury and Anthony Davis got hurt in the fourth quarter.

The lefty guard also had six rebounds and nine assists, but it was his 3-point shooting that stole the show. He went 9-for-12 from beyond the arc, making four of them in the tight final period. He also hit the game-winning floater to give the Lakers a 123-122 victory.

According to Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, Russell became just the third player in Lakers history to make nine threes in a game. He joined James and Kobe Bryant atop the franchise history book. "The King" made nine last season against the LA Clippers, while Bryant made 12 back on Jan. 7, 2003, versus the Seattle SuperSonics.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

D'Angelo Russell started the game slow with just five points in the first quarter, making one 3-point shot. Russell began to feel it in the second period, scoring 11 points and going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. He finished the first half with 16 points and perfect from threes.

Russell cooled down in the third quarter, finishing with just seven points and one 3-pointer made. However, he turned it up in the final period and did most of his damage there. He had 21 points, going 8-for-11 from the field including 4-for-6 from beyond the arc.

The Milwaukee Bucks had no answer for Russell, who hit the game-winning floater with around six seconds remaining in the game. Spencer Dinwiddie blocked Damian Lillard at the buzzer to give the LA Lakers an emotional win.

Also Read: "Way to bring the mood down" - Doc Rivers rebukes reporter over Bucks' injury concerns before critical Lakers and Warriors matchups

D'Angelo Russell reacts to 44-point masterpiece

D'Angelo Russell reacts to his 44-point performance in the win over the Bucks.

The LA Lakers erupted in celebration after the buzzer in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks, with several players congratulating D'Angelo Russell for helping the team win. Anthony Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt and LeBron James all dapped him up before his postgame interview.

Russell stressed the importance of helping his team win in any possible way. He scored when the team needed him to and provided assists the entire night. It was a great game and could possibly be his best in a Lakers uniform.

"I just tried to do whatever I could do, honestly," Russell said. "Scoring, assisting. whatever it may be, whatever they need from me. I try to put guys in the best position to do what they do."

Also Read: Darvin Ham breaks silence on lack of timeouts amid stark criticism from Lakers fans on questionable coaching