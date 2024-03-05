"Way to bring the mood down": Doc Rivers rebukes reporter over Bucks' injury concerns before critical Lakers and Warriors matchups

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers was in a good mood on Monday night after their win over his former team, the LA Clippers. The Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, but they still managed to pull off the 113-106 victory.

In his postgame press conference, a reporter asked Rivers about any updates regarding Antetokounmpo and Middleton's injuries. The one-time NBA champion head coach hilariously joked that the reporter was bringing down the team's mood after a great win.

"I have no idea," Rivers said. "Way to bring the mood down though. We're such in a good mood (laughs).

Giannis Antetokounmpo was dealing with a sore left Achilles and was a game-time decision before he was ruled out against the LA Clippers. Antetokounmpo tried to get loose and started his pregame routine before cutting it short. He has been dealing with minor injuries over the past month, but has played through all of them.

Meanwhile, Khris Middleton has not played since Feb. 6 when he sprained his left ankle against the Phoenix Suns. Middleton has been participating in team practices, but head coach Doc Rivers expects him to be available soon.

Damian Lillard stepped up in the absence of Antetokounmpo and Middleton. Lillard finished with 41 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Bobby Portis added 28 points and 16 rebounds off the bench. Patrick Beverley started the game and contributed 12 points and nine rebounds.

Paul George and James Harden each scored 29 points for the Clippers, but the Bucks executed their game plan perfectly in the fourth quarter to outscore them 40-25. Kawhi Leonard struggled with just 16 points in 36 minutes.

Doc Rivers undefeated after All-Star break

Doc Rivers has now led the Milwaukee Bucks to six straight wins after the All-Star break.

The Milwaukee Bucks hired Doc Rivers to take over the team after they fired Adrian Griffin in late January. Rivers was off to a rocky start to his tenure in charge of the Bucks with a 3-7 record in his first 10 games that ended at the NBA All-Star break.

After more than a week off, the Bucks have been on fire since the season restarted. They have won six games in a row, with Rivers improving his record to 10-7. They have defeated teams such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers.

However, the true test comes in the next few weeks. The Bucks will start a four-game road trip to face the Golden State Warriors, LA Lakers, the Clippers again and end against the Sacramento Kings. They then welcome the Sixers and the Phoenix Suns before a showdown with the Boston Celtics on March 20.

