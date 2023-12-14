Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (Dec. 14): Latest update on Kyrie Irving and Grant Williams' availability

The Dallas Mavericks are back in action on Thursday night when they welcome the league-best Minnesota Timberwolves to the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are riding on a four-game winning streak after beating the LA Lakers last Tuesday. Let's look at the Dallas Mavericks injury report for Dec. 14.

There are six players listed as injured for the Mavericks' game against the Timberwolves. Josh Green, Kyrie Irving and Maxi Kleber are all out, while Seth Curry and Derrick Jones Jr. have the questionable tag.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is listed as probable and will likely suit up on Thursday night. Grant Williams, who missed three games due to a knee injury before returning on Tuesday against the Lakers, is not on the Mavericks' injury report.

The Dallas Mavericks have been plagued by injuries recently, but that hasn't stopped them from winning basketball games. The Mavericks have a record of 15-8, which is the third-best in the Western Conference.

Kyrie Irving was in crutches on Tuesday when he was on Dallas' bench against the LA Lakers. Head coach Jason Kidd told reporters before the game that Irving has no timetable for a return and is currently suffering from a right heel contusion.

Josh Green is still dealing with a sprained right elbow and will miss his sixth straight contest. Maxi Kleber has only played five games this season due to a dislocated toe in his right foot.

Seth Curry and Derrick Jones Jr., who are both questionable, are nursing a sore left ankle and a quad contusion, respectively. Curry played just 12 minutes against the Lakers and Jones missed the entire game.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves game preview

Believe it or not, the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves have not played each other this season before their matchup on Thursday night. The Mavericks and Timberwolves have been two of the best teams in the Western Conference so far.

It's the 133rd regular-season meeting between the two franchises, with the Mavericks ahead 76-56 in the all-time head-to-head matchup. It has also been an even contest in their last 10 games, with both teams getting five wins each.

Their last game against each other was on February 13 at the American Airlines Center. The Timberwolves came in and fought hard to get the 124-121 win. Anthony Edwards had 32 points and five rebounds, while Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic scored 36 and 33 points, respectively.

