Dallas Mavericks injury report: Key starter remains sidelined with Anthony Davis and 3 other frontcourt players vs Kings (Mar. 3)

The Dallas Mavericks have no respite regarding injuries ahead of their latest matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Monday. The Mavericks will remain shorthanded, specifically in the frontcourt, with Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford and Caleb Martin sidelined.

Key starter P.J. Washington, on a day-to-day timeline, will remain on the bench with them when the Mavericks host the Kings. He is dealing with a right ankle sprain. Washington reaggravated the issue in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. He's been dealing with it since Feb. 8.

Meanwhile, Davis has been out since his franchise debut with a left adductor strain. Gafford has been dealing with a right knee sprain since Feb. 10 after injuring himself in the Mavericks' last matchup against the Kings. Lively is listed citing a right ankle stress fracture, which he sustained on Jan. 14 against the Denver Nuggets.

Martin has been out since Jan. 10 with a right hip strain. He joined the Dallas Mavericks from the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline for Quentin Grimes.

Dallas Mavericks' preview vs. Sacramento Kings, where to watch and more

The Dallas Mavericks enter Monday's skirmish against the Sacramento Kings behind a 32-29 season record. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games and 1-3 in their past four. Dallas, expectedly, is struggling to keep up with stronger opponents amid its injury woes.

The Kings could have presented a significant challenge. However, with Domantas Sabonis out, the Mavericks have a solid chance to win this game. Sabonis is out with a hamstring injury for one week. With the Mavericks missing their top three rotational pieces in the frontcourt, Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II, Sabonis could have been a handful to deal with.

Meanwhile, it also gives them a solid chance on the other end with Moses Brown, who has been massive over the past two games. Brown dropped 18 points and nine rebounds against the Milwaukee Bucks on 8 of 9 shooting and 20 points and 11 rebounds against the Charlotte Hornets. He also had two blocks and three steals in that game. Brown shot 9 of 14 against Charlotte.

The Mavericks will also hope for big-time contributions from Max Christie, Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall to provide the in-form Kyrie Irving with adequate support.

Dallas Mavericks fans in the local region can catch this game live on KFAA/WFAA. Viewers outside Dallas and the U.S. can stream the contest online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.

