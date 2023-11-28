Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (Nov. 28): Latest update on Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber’s availability

The Dallas Mavericks host Houston Rockets tonight on the last day of the NBA In-Season Tournament group stage. After a tumultous road trip, the Mavs have returned to Texas for a three-game homestand, hving lost four of their last six games.

The Mavericks are dealing with a few injuries, so the star backcourt of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have had to carry a lot of the scoring burden. The two guards are combining for 60+ points on most nights but still not getting it done.

Luka Doncic is available to play despite having a thumb fracture scare. He practiced with the team on Monday and has laced up in every game so far. Maxi Kleber, meanwhile, is out for the game as he discolated his small toe in his right foot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He has played in just five games this season and missed 11 of the last 12 games. Kleber played just 15 mins on his return before returning to the locker room.

Expand Tweet

Dereck Lively II is questionable to play due to a lower back contusion. The team is taking a cautious approach with the rookie's injury, so whether he plays or not will be a game-time decision. Lastly, AJ Lawson, Greg Brown III and Dexter Dennis have been sent to the NBA G League.

Houston Rockets key players could play tonight against the Dallas Mavericks

(L-R) Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Dillon Brooks of the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets aren't doing too well in the injuries department, but there's a strong chance that they play the Dallas Mavericks tonight.

Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Tari Eason and Jae'Sean Tate are all probable to play. VanVleet is dealing with a thumb sprain while Brooks is dealing with a left adductor tendinopathy.

Eason has a sore lower left leg, while Tate has soreness in his right knee. Amen Thompson and Victor Oladipo are out due to an ankle sprain and patellar tendon repair, respectively.

The Rockets have a chance of clinching a seat to Las Vegas in the NBA In-Season Tournament, so it would be foolish of them to rest key players ahead of this matchup. They are second in West Group B with a 2-1 record and a collective win margin of +16 points.

Expand Tweet

The Dallas Mavericks are already eliminated from the tournament, having lost two of their first three games in the group stage, so they are playing with nothing to lose.

If the Rockets win, they will clinch the West Group B. They need to win by over 17 points to have an edge over the 3-1 New Orleans Pelicans in the group. However, if they lose, they will be out of the race for the quarterfinals.

Hence, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks should be ready to face a motivated Houston team.

Poll : Who will win? Houston Dallas 0 votes