Dallas Mavericks injury update (October 2023): Player availability, NBA pre-season fixtures and more explored

The Dallas Mavericks kick of their preseason against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, October 5. This is the first of a two-game preparation series vs Minnesota, which will be played at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi as part of the NBA's international games.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday (October 7) with the Dallas Mavericks then travelling to Spain to take on Real Madrid, Luka Doncic's former team (Tuesday, October 10).

After that, they will have 10 days to rest and prepare for their final preseason game, where they host the Detroit Pistons (Friday, October 20). The Dallas Mavericks open their regular season with a road game vs Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on October 25.

Dallas Mavericks' preseason player availability

At the moment, it looks like the Dallas Mavericks have three players who're dealing with injuries heading into preseason. Doncic has been dealing with a thigh injury, which he initially suffered in March and played through it in the 2023 FIBA World Cup last month.

As the superstar guard said, the injury will not cost him any time, but he's still not 100%, and it may take weeks before he has fully recovered. Similarly, Grant Williams, who joined the Dallas Mavericks in the offseason from the Boston Celtics, is dealing with a hand injury, but he's not expected to miss any time.

Expect coach Jason Kidd to protect both players as the tip-off of the regular season gets closer. As for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Tim Hardaway Jr. is dealing with soreness in his right hamstring.

Dallas has listed him as questionable, so he could sit out the game to avoid further damage.

Mike Conley praises Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving ahead of Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dalla Mavericks preseason opener

The Dallas Mavericks have set the bar high when it comes to their target for the 2023-24 season. They're aiming at nothing but a deep playoff run after missing the postseason last year.

To do so, they will rely on two of the best point guards in the NBA, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who are hopeful that they will build chemistry this year and be at their very best.

Ahead of their preseason opener against the Mavs, Minnesota star guard Mike Conley lavished high praise for Doncic and Irving and called the battle a 'test' for the Timberwolves' defense.

"You're talking about two of the best players in the league. Obviously, two of the best scorers and playmakers in the league. I'm sure they'll be better and better as the season goes on. They're just now getting to know each other a little bit. They've only been together half a season, so it'll be fun," Mike Coney said (via Sports Illustrated).

"It's going to be a test defensively and just trying to match their intensity and the way they play, the way they move the ball, the way they can see the floor, the way they score," the veteran guard added.

The NBA preseason opener tips off at 12 pm ET. Fans can watch it on NBA TV and via live stream on the Mavs' website, Mavs.com.