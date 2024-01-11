Dallas Mavericks NBA Trade Deadline early predictions 2024: 5 potential trade targets amid franchise's search for power forward

The Dallas Mavericks are sixth in the Western Conference, ahead of the Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers. It seems like the Kyrie Irving-Luka Doncic duo is working in Jason Kidd. As the trade deadline is coming to an end on Feb. 8, the Mavs are expected to make some adjustments and perhaps finish their quest for a forward player.

There are several players in the market that the Mavs could target to fill in the position, including Kyle Kuzma from the Washington Wizards. There were also rumors earlier that the Mavs could trade for Clint Capela, the Atlanta Hawks center, to fulfill the position.

They could also acquire Jerami Grant from the Portland Trail Blazers to fill in their forward position. Moreover, there have been reports that the Mavs might also target Dorian Finney-Smith, their former player from the Brooklyn Nets.

Here are five early predictions for the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the 2024 trade deadline.

Dallas Mavericks NBA Trade Deadline Early Predictions 2024: 5 potential trade targets

#1 - Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks

A trade rumor between Atlanta Hawks’ Clint Capela and the Dallas Mavericks has happened since the offseason. However, the trade between Dallas and Atlanta doesn't seem to gain momentum.

With the trade deadline on Feb. 8, there is a chance that the Mavs might make a move to fill in their forward position. Amid the trade talk, the chances of the Mavs pursuing Capela will depend a lot on whether they believe that rookie center Dereck Lively II could lead them to the playoffs.

Lively II has been everything the Mavericks needed in a rookie player. He has been outstanding in his rookie season and successfully solved the Mavs’ center position problems. He has become the perfect fit, alongside Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

#2 - Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks is ranked 24th in the league in rebounding, and it seems like they need frontcourt players. Dereck Lively II and Maxi Kleber have been excellent but not enough for the Dallas frontcourt.

Pascal Siakam is one of the players that the Mavericks could try to pursue. However, he is too expensive, and Mavs might have to give up too much to acquire Siakam.

#3 - Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks

Dorian Finney-Smith played for the Dallas Mavericks from the 2016 to the 2022-23 season. However, he was traded to the Nets in the same 2022-23 season. Maybe it is time for the Mavs to bring back their former player.

Acquiring Finney-Smith will give the Mavericks an edge on the offensive and defensive sides of the floor. Offensively, he averages 10.4 points per game on 47.3% field goal and 44.9% three-point shooting. He is also averaging 5.0 rebounds per game.

Finney-Smith can guard multiple positions and can be a great offensive addition to the team. Mavericks are in need of a forward, and Smith provides a perfect opportunity for Dallas. The Brooklyn Nets are having a mediocre season so far, and there is a high chance that they might trade for Finney-Smith with a reasonable offer.

#4 - Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks

Jerami Grant is one of the possible trades the Dallas Mavericks could look for. Even a Bleacher Report article suggested a hypothetical trade between the Mavs and Blazers.

In return for Richaun Holmes, Maxi Kleber, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and a 2026 first-round pick, the Mavs would receive Grant.

Adding Grant to the Mavs roster would be an upgrade for their roster. Grant would be an excellent addition, along with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who need a forward player on the team.

#5 - Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks

Kyle Kuzma has less than a year left on his contract, yet there is no clear sign that the Washington Wizards are going to keep the young star player. This season, Kuz is averaging 22.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

The Washington Wizards player is an excellent choice for Dallas in terms of defense because of Kuzma’s quick feet. Moreover, he would be a perfect fit, alongside Kyrie and Doncic in the starting role position.

As a team, the Mavericks have multiple offers to go through Kyle Kuzma's deal. However, there is very little chance that the Mavs would trade Tim Hardaway Jr. However, if they agree to trade Hardaway Jr, Richaun Holmes, Jaden Hardy, and a 2027 first-round pick, they could acquire Kuzma.

However, it would be impossible for the Mavs to go through any deal with Kuzma before Jan 15, when he signs a new contract.