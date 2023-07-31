Watch: 6’10" Clint Capela enjoying soccer in his offseason

Clint Capela appears to be putting the Atlanta Hawks' early postseason exit behind him as he continues his vacation.

The 6-foot-10 rim-runner recently appeared on social media, as footage of him enjoying a soccer game emerged online.

Here's the video:

ClutchPoints @ClutchPoints



Imagine trying to stop a 6’10 striker in the box 🤣



Clint Capela spending his offseason playing some soccer. Imagine trying to stop a 6'10 striker in the box 🤣

Capela is among the best rim-runners in the NBA and has enjoyed a solid stint with the Atlanta Hawks. However, Atlanta has been unable to build a genuine contender, despite Capela and Trae Young in the roster.

Yet, it would seem that Clint Capela has put the NBA to the back of his mind during his vacation, making use of his impressive size and strength to dominate a five-a-side soccer game among friends.

Due to his athleticism, it's not difficult to imagine Clint Capela being a legitimate soccer talent, especially as a No. 10, to hold up the ball and produce link-up play with midfielders darting toward the box or wingers cutting inside.

Capela would likely be a good target man during set-pieces, too, as his size and leaping ability would mean he would be genuine aerial threat. Nevertheless, Capela will likely leave soccer to the pros as he looks to get ready for a new season with the Hawks and a new brand of offense under Quin Snyder.

Dallas Mavericks still hold interest in Clint Capela

According to a recent report by ESPN's Tim MacMahon on The Hoop Collective with Brian Windhorst, Capela is 'on the trade block.'

Grant Shirley @Grant_Shirley4



On his pod when having a discussion on the Cavs two big lineup and the value of centers on the market, Windy and MacMahon both mention that "Capela is on the (trade) block". MacMahon also reiterates something we've heard multiple times that Dallas would love to have that kind of center.

"Capela is on the block right now, as well," MacMahon said. "And the Mavericks would love to have that type of center."

On Saturday, July 29, Marc Stein reported on his 'The Saturday Stein Line' podcast that the Dallas Mavericks 'would love' to have a chance of landing Capela via a trade should an opportunity arise.

“The Mavericks don’t want to be done," Stein said. "Maybe they are done with this roster because further moves are not available to them. They would love if the chance to make another trade run at Clint Capela from the Atlanta Hawks materializes to this point.”

Capela would be a significant upgrade at the center position for the Dallas Mavericks at the center position. The rim-running big man is a genuine lob threat, low post scorer and rim protector and would easily dislodge Christian Wood or Dwight Powell in the Mavericks starting lineup.

However, there's no telling what the Atlanta Hawks would want in return for Clint Capela, which could mean the Mavericks are unlikely to make a deal to bring the rim-runner to Texas in the near future.

