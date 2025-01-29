Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 29, 2025

The New Orleans Pelicans will play the Dallas Mavericks for the third time this season with the two teams set to meet at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday.

The Mavericks (25-22) have been without All-Star guard Luka Doncic since late December due to a calf strain, and have had to maneuver through a difficult schedule without their star player. They are currently ninth in the Western Conference standings after winning just four of their last 10 games.

It is been a tough season for Pelicans fans, who have had little to cheer about. New Orleans (12-35) have the second worst record in the West, with only the Utah Jazz sitting below them in the standings.

An early season injury to Zion Williamson was a major blow for the organization. The talented power forward is finally back in the lineup and started in the Pelicans last two games.

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins hugs guard Javonte Green after he made a three point against the Dallas Mavericks at Smoothie King Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has been flexible with his starting lineup this season. So far, 13 different players have received starts at some point of the season, with nine players receiving 10 or more starts. Klay Thompson leads the way with 40 starts, followed by P.J. Washington who has 39.

The Mavs do have some injury issues coming into Wednesday's matchup. Luka Doncic's rehab is progressing well but he is set to miss the game. Forward Maxi Kleber injured his right foot against the Boston Celtics on Saturday and is expected to be out of the lineup for a significant period.

Naji Marshall, Dwight Powell, Dereck Liverly II and Dante Exum are also on the injury report.

Expect to see the Mavericks come out with a starting five that includes Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford.

Dallas Mavericks depth chart:

G Luka Doncic (O) Spencer Dinwiddie Dante Exum (O) G Kyrie Irving Quentin Grimes Jaden Hardy F Klay Thompson Naji Marshall (O) Olivier-Maxence Prosper F P.J. Washington Naji Marshall (O) Markieff Morris Kesler Edwards C Dereck Lively II (O) Daniel Gafford Dwight Powell (O)

The New Orleans Pelicans have rotated their starting five over the first 47 games. Injuries have been an issue for the organization and Willie Green has started 14 different players. Center Yves Missi has been one of the few regulars in the starting lineup with 38 starts to his name. Shooting guard CJ McCollum is next on the list with 34.

Forwards Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones are both sidelined for Wednesday's game with injuries. CJ McCollum is a game-time decision and is listed as probable.

The Pelicans will likely come out with a starting group that includes Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson and Yves Missi.

New Orleans Pelicans depth chart:

G Dejounte Murray Jose Alvarado G CJ McCollum Jordan Hawkins Brandon Boston F Brandon Ingram (O) Javonte Green Herbert Jones (O) Keion Brooks Jr. F Zion Williamson Trey Murphy III Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Jamal Cain C Yves Missi Daniel Theis Karlo Matkovic

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans players to watch

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson dribbles the ball against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

With Luka Doncic sidelined, Kyrie Irving has been the key figure for the Dallas Mavericks over the last month. Over the last six games, the talented point guard has led the team in scoring and assists on four occasions. This season, Irving is averaging 24.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 4.9 apg.

The return of Zion Williamson has provided a boost to the Pelicans. The powerful forward has played just 12 games this season, but over the last two games he played 26 and 27 minutes, respectively.

When healthy, Williamson remains one of the league's most exciting young players. This season, he is averaging 23.2 ppg, 8.3 rpg and 4.8 apg.

