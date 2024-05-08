Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Players Stats and Box Scores for May 7, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 1

The Dallas Mavericks and OKC Thunder begin their Western Conference semifinal series on Tuesday at the Paycom Center. The Mavericks are looking to take homecourt advantage, while the Thunder want to protect it. The first two games of the series will be in Oklahoma City.

Dallas got to this point by eliminating the LA Clippers in six games. Luka Doncic struggled with his shot but remained effective for the Mavs. Kyrie Irving is playing inspired basketball and seems to be enjoying life in Dallas. Irving is back in the second round of the postseason for the first time since 2021.

Meanwhile, the Thunder swept the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was nearly unstoppable, while the rest of the team played their roles perfectly. They won the regular season series against the Mavericks 3-1.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Players Stats and Box Scores for Game 1

Dallas Mavericks Players Stats and Box Score

Kyrie Irving had a solid game for the Dallas Mavericks in their Game 1 loss to the OKC Thunder. Irving finished with 20 points, three assists and two steals on 50.0% shooting, while Luka Doncic had 19 points on 19 shots. Doncic continued to struggle with his shot from beyond the arc, going 1-for-8.

Daniel Gafford had his first double-double of the postseason with 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. Josh Green contributed 11 points, four rebounds and three assists. P.J. Washington added 10 points and six rebounds, but he was limited due to foul trouble.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- P.J. Washington 10 6 0 1 0 1 4 26 4-7 2-3 0-0 -11 D. Jones Jr. 7 2 2 0 2 1 4 30 3-5 1-3 0-0 -15 D. Gafford 16 11 1 0 5 1 3 27 5-12 0-0 6-8 -2 K. Irving 20 1 3 2 1 4 2 37 7-14 3-4 3-3 -15 L. Doncic 19 6 9 2 0 5 0 41 6-19 1-8 6-10 -21 T. Hardaway Jr. 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 17 1-5 0-4 0-0 -13 D. Powell 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 5 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 D. Lively II 2 4 1 0 0 2 3 13 1-3 0-0 0-0 -13 J. Green 11 4 3 0 0 1 3 25 4-9 3-8 0-0 -20 D. Exum 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 1-5 1-2 2-2 0 A.J. Lawson 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 J. Hardy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0-3 0-1 0-0 0 M. Morris DNP

OKC Thunder Players Stats and Box Score

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander outplayed Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to lead the OKC Thunder to a 117-95 win. SGA finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Jalen Williams added five points and five rebounds, coming alive in the second half.

Chet Holmgren had 19 points, seven rebounds, two steals and three blocks on 50.0% shooting, while Aaron Wiggins scored 16 points off the bench. Jaylin Williams also gave the Thunder a boost with 11 points and nine rebounds in 17 minutes.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- C. Holmgren 19 7 1 2 3 1 4 31 8-16 2-5 1-1 18 Jal. Williams 18 5 5 0 1 1 1 36 6-15 2-5 4-6 15 S. Gilgeous-Alexander 29 9 9 1 2 2 2 37 8-19 2-4 11-13 21 J. Giddey 2 5 2 0 1 0 0 17 1-4 0-2 0-0 -7 L. Dort 7 4 1 2 0 3 5 26 2-9 2-5 1-2 18 L. Waters III 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Jay. Williams 11 9 2 0 0 0 1 17 5-7 1-2 0-0 3 O. Dieng 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 G. Hayward 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 -1 K. Williams 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 I. Joe 6 3 2 1 0 0 2 15 2-4 2-3 0-0 12 A. Wiggins 16 5 2 1 1 2 1 23 5-7 3-4 3-4 18 C. Wallace 7 3 3 1 0 0 1 23 2-5 2-4 1-2 13 B. Biyombo DNP M. Muscala DNP

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder game summary

Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and OKC Thunder was close in the first quarter. The Thunder started to pull away late in the second quarter before the Mavs tried to keep the game within striking distance in the third period.

However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Thunder were too much in the end. Oklahoma City is now up 1-0 in the series, with Game 2 still at the Paycom Center on Thursday. It will begin at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Dallas will have to make some adjustments, while Luka Doncic just needs to find his rhythm. His shooting has been off since the first round, but it can be attributed to an aching knee caused by a sprain.