Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings game player stats and box scores for March 26

The Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings started a two-game mini-series with a showdown in California on Tuesday. Dallas, which is 0-2 in the head-to-head battles, hoped to keep themselves alive in the third encounter between the two teams. Luka Doncic’s supporting cast is healthy so the Mavs will like their chance of surviving.

Doncic, P.J. Washington and Tim Hardaway Jr. got the Mavericks going early. They combined to drag the visitors to a slim 31-28 edge. Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis helped the hosts stay within striking distance.

The Mavericks tried to pull away in the second frame but the Kings stubbornly kept fighting. Luka Doncic exploded for 19 in the said period points after a seven-point first quarter. Kyrie Irving was still stuck at six points after 24 minutes.

The Kings tailed their visitors with timely scoring from De’Aaron Fox who had 11 in the period. Domantas Sabonis’ rebounding and playmaking caused the Mavs trouble for the entire first half. “Domas” is on track for yet another triple-double. Still, Dallas led, 58-53 as the teams exited for the halftime break.

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings game player stats and box scores

Dallas Mavericks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- P.J. Washington 9 7 0 0 0 0 Derrick Jones Jr. 3 1 2 1 1 0 Daniel Gafford 2 2 2 0 0 1 Kyrie Irving 6 1 2 1 0 1 Luka Doncic 26 7 5 3 0 2 Maxi Kleber 0 0 0 0 0 1 Tim Hardaway Jr. 7 0 0 0 0 0 Dereck Lively II 2 3 1 0 1 0 Dante Exum 3 1 1 0 0 0 Markieff Morris - - - - - - - - - - Dwight Powell - - - - - - - - - - Josh Green - - - - - - - - - - A.J. Lawson - - - - - - - - - Jaden Hardy - - - - - - - - -

Sacramento Kings game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Domantas Sabonis 9 8 6 0 2 3 Harrison Barnes 3 4 1 1 0 0 Keegan Murray 11 2 0 0 0 1 De'Aaron Fox 14 4 2 1 0 2 Keon Ellis 7 2 2 0 0 0 Alex Len 4 2 1 0 1 0 Davion Mitchell 3 0 0 0 0 0 Malik Monk 2 4 2 1 1 1 Chris Duarte 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jalen Slawson - - - - - - - - - - Kessler Edwards - - - - - - - - - - JaVale McGee - - - - - - - - - - Mason Jones - - - - - - - - - - Colby Jones - - - - - - - - - -

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, De'Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray 3-pointers tonight

"Luka Legend" and "Uncle Drew" combined to hit 4-for-9 3-pointers in the first half on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. All the makes were courtesy of the Slovenian as Irving missed both of his attempts.

"Swipa" and Murray settled for a 4-for-5 clip from the same distance during the same stretch versus the Dallas Mavericks.