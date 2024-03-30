Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 29, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks hoped to get a leg up in the season series against the Sacramento Kings in California. Dallas, which tied the head-to-head tussle on Tuesday, looked to move a step in front. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic were cleared to play so the visitors would like their chances of winning.

The hosts, however, continued to have the Mavericks' number in the opening frame. Harrison Barnes and Keon Ellis took turns blowing up Dallas’ defense from all over the court. Sacramento had a 34-26 advantage after 12 minutes.

Dallas' defense held its ground better in the second quarter, limiting Sacramento to 26 points. But, the vistiors' offense also stalled a bit as it could only add 25 more to its total. The Kings led 60-51 after 24 minutes passed.

The Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings played a tight, seesaw battle in the third quarter. Both teams also committed a handful of turnovers that took most of the rhythm out of the matchup. Dereck Lively II gave the Mavs a jolt, particularly with his activity and rim-running. Sacramento held serve after three quarters and led 82-73.

Dallas' 19-10 run to welcome the fourth period quickly tied the game and made it a back-and-forth struggle the rest of the way. Kyrie Irving's triple made it 99-98 for the Mavericks with 3:40 to go. Daniel Gafford added a dunk for the visitors before Keegan Murray evened it with a triple.

Both teams traded several misses from there before Dante Exum's 3-pointer made it 106-103 with 27.5 left in the game. De'Aaron Fox muffed an attempt from deep but the Kings grabbed the offensive rebound. However, they turned it over to give the Mavs the possession.

Luka Doncic made one of two free throws to make it 107-104 with a little over four seconds remaining. Keegan Murray missed everything in Sacramento's turn as time expired. Kyrie Irving's 14 points in the final frame were push the Mavericks needed to pull the rug from under the Kings.

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings game player stats and box scores

Dallas Mavericks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- P.J. Washington 7 6 2 1 2 0 2-10 2-8 1-2 -3 Derrick Jones Jr. 7 1 1 0 0 1 3-7 1-3 0-1 +4 Daniel Gafford 6 7 0 1 3 2 3-5 0-0 0-2 +4 Kyrie Irving 30 3 2 0 0 2 11-16 3-5 5-6 +8 Luka Doncic 26 9 12 2 0 5 6-14 4-8 10-14 +6 Maxi Kleber 6 2 2 0 0 0 2-2 2-2 0-0 +8 Tim Hardaway Jr. 5 2 1 0 0 0 1-7 1-4 2-2 -3 Dereck Lively II 12 9 2 0 1 0 5-7 0-0 2-4 -1 Dante Exum 8 3 2 0 0 0 2-6 2-5 2-2 -3 Markieff Morris DNP - - - - - - - - - Dwight Powell DNP - - - - - - - - - A.J. Lawson DNP - - - - - - - - - Jaden Hardy DNP - - - - - - - - -

Sacramento Kings game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Domantas Sabonis 13 12 10 1 0 4 6-12 0-0 1-4 -3 Harrison Barnes 20 6 2 0 0 3 8-19 1-4 3-3 -4 Keegan Murray 12 7 1 0 1 0 4-11 4-7 0-0 -3 De'Aaron Fox 23 6 5 3 0 1 9-22 3-7 2-2 -3 Keon Ellis 16 6 1 3 0 2 5-12 4-9 2-2 0 Kessler Edwards 9 2 0 1 0 0 3-3 3-3 0-0 -8 Alex Len 0 3 3 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 Davion Mitchell 8 1 2 1 0 0 4-6 0-0 0-0 +1 Malik Monk 2 1 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-1 +2 Chris Duarte 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-4 0-1 0-0 -2 JaVale McGee DNP - - - - - - - - -

