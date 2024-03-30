Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 29)

During their California showdown, the Dallas Mavericks aimed to secure consecutive victories against the Sacramento Kings (107-103). With a 1-2 record in their head-to-head matchups, Dallas sought to reverse the trend.

The availability of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic bolstered the Mavericks' confidence in their ability to emerge victorious on the road.

Yet again, the home team maintained control over the Mavericks in the initial quarter.

Harrison Barnes and Keon Ellis showcased their offensive prowess, consistently challenging Dallas' defense from various angles on the court. As a result, Sacramento surged ahead with a 34-26 lead after the first 12 minutes of play.

Dallas' defense tightened its grip in the second quarter, restricting Sacramento to 26 points. However, the Mavericks' offense experienced a slight slowdown, managing to add only 25 points to their tally.

Consequently, the Kings maintained their lead, heading into halftime with a 60-51 advantage after 24 minutes of play.

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings top highlights and viral moments

#5 Davion Mitchell gets the steal from Luka Doncic

As Luka Doncic navigated between two defenders, Kessler Edwards managed to disrupt his dribble, causing a momentary loss of possession. Seizing the opportunity, Davion Mitchell demonstrated impeccable anticipation, swiftly intercepting the loose ball.

Mitchell then initiated a fast break for his team, quickly advancing up the court. In transition, Mitchell located De'Aaron Fox, who was positioned to finish the play. Fox seamlessly converted the opportunity, completing the impressive defense-to-offense sequence.

#4 Domantas Sabonis becomes franchise leader in consecutive doubles-doubles

The Kings' standout center extended his impressive streak of consecutive double-doubles to 56 games with a stellar performance, contributing 13 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists.

This happened with his 10th rebound, as he secured a crucial defensive rebound amidst heavy competition from three opposing players.

Without hesitation, he initiated an early outlet pass to Davion Mitchell, igniting a swift transition opportunity for the team.

Mitchell capitalized on the opportunity, swiftly converting the pass into two points, further showcasing the center's impact on both ends of the court.

#3 Luka Doncic hits the ridiculous step-back 3-pointer

Isolated at the right wing, Luka Doncic attempted to drive past Harrison Barnes. However, faced with Barnes' strong defensive stance, Doncic adjusted his strategy.

Opting for a step-back 3-pointer, he created just enough separation from Barnes. Despite Barnes' tight contest, Doncic managed to release the shot smoothly, sinking the 3-pointer with precision.

#2 Kyrie Irving launches from deep in the clutch

Irving spearheaded the Mavericks' scoring efforts and proved nearly unstoppable, particularly in the fourth quarter.

With the ball near half-court, he confidently dribbled twice before pulling up for a deep 32-foot shot. Despite facing tight defensive pressure, Irving made the shot to give the Mavericks the lead.

#1 Harrison Barnes throws the ball away in the clutch

With the shot clock ticking down and the Kings trailing by three points at 106-103, they desperately sought a 3-pointer.

Barnes attempted the initial shot, but it missed its mark. Despite this, the Kings managed to grab the offensive rebound, offering another opportunity.

Barnes once again found himself at the top of the key, but a miscommunication led to a wayward pass in their backcourt, resulting in a turnover.

Fox had to quickly retrieve the loose ball, but the turnover disrupted the Kings' offensive rhythm and hindered their comeback attempt.

The Kings went down 107-103 as the Mavericks tied their season series and extended their winning streak to six games.