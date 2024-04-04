"Dam": D'Angelo Russell reacts to matching rare record held by Steph Curry and Damian Lillard

LA Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell reacted upon learning that he is set to join an elite company in the NBA, which counts superstars Steph Curry and Damian Lillard as its only members.

Down to their last five games in the regular season, 'DLo' has compiled over 200 three-pointers, over 400 assists and a 40%-plus shooting clip from beyond the arc. He has thrust himself into rarefied air along with 'Chef Curry' and 'Dame' as the only players to achieve such feat in a season.

Following their 125-120 win against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, Russell currently stands at 212 three-pointers made, 448 assists and 42.1% shooting clip from three.

Last season, he came close to already reaching the milestone, but came six threes, and 0.04% short of it

Before the game, D'Angelo Russell reacted with amazement and pride upon learning of what he is set to achieve. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Dam. #Blessed"

D'Angelo Russell has had an interesting season so far, which saw him at one point prominently mentioned in trade discussions.

But he has stayed the course and delivered from his end in helping the LA Lakers stay in the running for a playoff spot.

This season, the 28-year-old averages 18.2 points, 6.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 32 minutes of play.

D'Angelo Russell wants to stay with the Lakers

What is shaping up to be another steady NBA season for him, D'Angelo Russell said if given the opportunity, he would like to stay with the LA Lakers for the long term.

Currently in the first year of the two-year $36-million contract he signed on July 7, 2023, 'DLo' has player option for next season and can be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In a recent interview with HoopsHype, the one-time NBA All-Star shared how he is enjoying his second tour of duty with the purple and gold, notwithstanding trade talks surrounding him earlier in the season.

Russell said:

"I'd love to be here and continue to give it a run and be where my feet are now. Obviously, I've been on the other side, and I've been through the roller coaster of free agency and having to sit back and wait."

"I'm looking forward to not having to worry about that. I've been blessed enough to put myself in this position with my play," Russell added. "I'm definitely planning on taking advantage of that. When that time comes, I feel that everything will play out how it's supposed to play out."

Russell was selected second overall by the Lakers in the 2015 draft. He played in LA for two years before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets, where he became an All-Star in 2019.

After his two-year stint in Brooklyn, he played 33 games with the Golden State Warriors in the 2019-2020 season. He played three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves before landing back in Los Angeles midway into the 2022-23 season.