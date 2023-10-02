"Dame really got bro acting different": 'Emo' Jimmy Butler's new hairdo leaves NBA fans in shambles

Jimmy Butler shocked everyone during the Miami Heat's Media Day on Monday when he showed up with a new hairdo. Unlike last year's long dreadlocks, Butler went back to the early 2000s and had an "emo" hairstyle. Fans on social media were in shambles due to the Heat star's ridiculous look.

In addition to his new haircut, which will likely be in all NBA graphics this season, Butler also had the classic eyebrow piercing. He told reporters during his press conference that his new look explains how he feels.

With the Heat missing on Damian Lillard, Butler will have to carry the team again this season. Miami also failed to acquire Jrue Holiday, who was traded to the Boston Celtics less than 24 hours ago. Two of the Heat's biggest rivals, the Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks getting stronger is not the best news heading into training camp.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Social media, especially X, formerly known as Twitter, blew up after Jimmy Butler's new hairstyle. A lot of fans cannot get enough of "Emo" Jimmy, who might be even better than "Long Dreads" Jimmy from last season.

One fan blamed Damian Lillard for Butler's current state of mind, as well as the current state of his hair:

"Dame really got bro acting different."

Expand Tweet

This fan also blamed Jrue Holiday for what happened to the six-time NBA All-Star:

"Dude went emo after Dame and Jrue moves sent him into depression smh"

Expand Tweet

This Heat fan didn't blame Dame or Jrue, but Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin:

"Joe Cronin turned Jimmy Butler emo."

Expand Tweet

This fan is still in shock and cannot believe it was Butler's real hair:

"Wait the emo jimmy butler picture is real lol"

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the best memes and reactions to "Emo" Jimmy:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Harden pulling up to the club instead" - NBA fans pull no punches in roasting James Harden as 76ers guard skips Media Day

Jimmy Butler still confident about Heat's chances of winning NBA championship this season

Jimmy Butler at the NBA Media Day. (Photo: Dunk Central/X)

Despite his current state of mind, Jimmy Butler remains confident about the Miami Heat's chances of returning to the NBA Finals this season. Butler told reporters that the Heat will back to the NBA Finals and they will win the championship this time around.

"We're going to end up in the Finals and this time we'll win it," Butler said.

Expand Tweet

The Heat will have a much harder road to the NBA Finals this season considering how the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics improved their roster. Miami barely made any improvements and the team's relationship with Tyler Herro might need to be repaired first.

Nevertheless, Butler is a master troll and doesn't seem to be too worried about the competition. Being in his "Emo" phase to start the season is the most Butler thing ever and the media ate it up really well.

Also Read: "Lot of kids get left behind" - Steph Curry delves into his motivation, after unveiling acclaimed 'Underrated Golf Tour'