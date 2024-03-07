“Dame Time”: Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously goes back and forth with Patrick Beverley amid hitting 8 3-pointers

Ahead of Wednesday’s road matchup against the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and teammate Patrick Beverley exchanged lighthearted banter in shootaround. Antetokounmpo responded by uncharacteristically drilling eight straight 3-pointers.

The two-time MVP was standing behind the arc getting set to attempt a 3 when Beverley started trolling him by calling him out for traveling. He repeated “rent-free,” implying that he was in Antetokounmpo’s head.

After resetting for a catch-and-shoot opportunity on the perimeter, the eight-time All-Star began nailing triples with Beverley comically hyping him up.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Be yourself, Gianni, come on now,” Beverley said.

“I’m myself, right here, coach,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m right here, coach.”

As the 2021 NBA champion continued hitting shots, Beverley reacted in disbelief, causing Antetokounmpo to crack up.

“Oh, woah, woah, what’s going on here?” Beverley asked.

“Stop making me laugh,” Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo subsequently relocated to the corner, where he continued hitting 3s, referencing his sharpshooting co-star Damian Lillard before celebrating.

“Dame time!” Antetokounmpo said.

“Let’s get out of here!” Beverley said.

“Anything is possible!” Antetokounmpo said.

Expand Tweet

Notably, Milwaukee acquired Beverley from the Philadelphia 76ers at the Feb. 8. trade deadline. So, he’s only been on the Bucks for just under a month. However, it looks like the 12-year veteran wasted no time getting acclimated to his new team.

Also Read: Damian Lillard hails ‘instigator’ Patrick Beverley’s impact on transforming Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Patrick Beverley looking to lead Milwaukee to 7th straight win

The Bucks have gotten off to a hot start since acquiring Patrick Beverley, boasting an 8-2 record with the veteran point guard in their lineup. Entering Wednesday’s road matchup against the Warriors, they are 6-0 since the All-Star break, looking to extend their winning streak to seven.

The Bucks are coming off a 113-106 comeback win over the LA Clippers on Monday in which they trailed by 15 points. They were able to secure the victory without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out due to left Achilles tendinitis.

After the statement victory, Damian Lillard touched on how Milwaukee is rounding into form ahead of the playoffs.

“I think it just shows who we're becoming,” Lillard said. “Nobody talked about who wasn't playing before the game. … I think that just shows what's expected, the standard that we're starting to have, and who we're becoming as a team.”

Amid their winning streak, the Bucks (41-21) have overtaken the Cleveland Cavaliers (40-21) for second in the Eastern Conference. However, with little leeway, every game will be critical over their remaining 20 contests.

Also Read: Patrick Beverley reveals strange secret behind Bucks' winning streak post-All-Star break under Doc Rivers