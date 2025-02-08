Damian Lillard reveals motivation behind competing in 2025 NBA All-Star 3-Pt Contest aiming 3-peat bid

Damian Lillard is one of the eight players to participate in the 3-Point Contest during the All-Star Break. The Milwaukee Bucks star has previously won the contest in the last two years and he is ready to make it a three-peat this time.

The All-Star Weekend is being held in San Francisco, and the nine-time NBA All-Star was born and raised in the Bay Area. In a video posted by the NBA on Instagram, Lillard told the famous shooting coach Lethal Shooter about his motivation behind going for the three-peat.

"I mean, obviously as a shooter, I feel good about it," he said. "I'm in a position to do it, so why not got for it? You know it's in my hometown, a lot of family and friends there. I'm looking forward to it."

There is little to no doubt that Damian Lillard is historically one of the greatest shooters in the NBA. Barring Steph Curry, Lillard is also the best shooter in the game today and perhaps his resume speaks for itself.

In 2023, he won the three-point contest against players like Tyler Herro and Buddy Hield. Last season, he won the title against Donovan Mitchell, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Trae Young.

Damian Lillard is on the shortlist of players who have won the contest multiple times. The only two players who have won the contest three times are Larry Bird and Craig Hodges.

This year Lillard will compete against seven other players. The other stars participating in the contest are Norman Powell, Cade Cunningham, Tyler Herro, Jalen Brunson, Darius Garland, Cam Johnson and Buddy Hield.

Damian Lillard makes the All-Star selection for the ninth time

Damian Lillard got superstar status in the NBA while he was still playing for the Portland Trail Blazers. After being drafted by the Blazers in the 2012 NBA Draft, the Bucks star won the Rookie of the Year and made the All-Star selection just in his second season.

In his 13th season in the league, the Bucks star has made the All-Star selection for the ninth time. He will be joined by his teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who also made his selection for the ninth time. This will be Damian Lillard's third All-Star selection in a row.

While the Bucks have struggled through the season, Lillard has been consistent in his production on the floor. This season he is averaging 25.1 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.9% from the 3-point line. He is also averaging 4.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.

