Damian Lillard's entourage not impressed with Blazers using the No.3 draft pick

On Thursday night, many were waiting for the Portland Trail Blazers to exercise a trade for the third pick to acquire a star that will play alongside Damian Lillard. However, the Blazers kept their composure and used the pick to draft Scoot Henderson, a promising young guard.

According to reports, the seven-time All-Star and his camp weren't happy with the Blazers' decision to use the pick. Sean Highkin reported on this following the events of the draft.

"When it comes to what happened in the draft, from everything I’ve heard, Dame & his people were not thrilled that [Portland] used the pick. They had kind of been telegraphing that if [Portland] decided to use the pick, then a conversation is going to have to take place."

It's been reported that Lillard wants to play alongside an accomplished star to help the Blazers win. Unfortunately, the front office used the pick to acquire a young prospect, which, although long-term could be good for the team, does little for them next season.

While the star point guard is eager to bring a championship to Portland, Lillard made it clear that he doesn't want a rebuilding squad around him.

"Dame has made it clear that he wants to compete for a championship and he wants to continue and he wants a roster that can get him there. He wants that now, he does not want to wait, he does not want to go to a rebuild, doesn’t want to continue to play with younger guys to help them grow and get to that point he wants to win." Haynes reported.

At this point, it's unclear what the situation will be between the Blazers and Lillard going forward.

Damian Lillard's relationship with the Blazers might be in jeopardy

Portland Trail Blazers v Boston Celtics

Damian Lillard has shown that he's a different type of star in the modern NBA. While many opt to join other stars to win, he's focused on being loyal to the team that drafted him. Now that trade rumors about him have been rampant, Lillard's future with the team is in question.

According to reports, the 2012-13 Rookie of the Year has not had any communication with the team in regard to this year's draft, their free agency targets, or his future with the team.

This lack of communication from both parties could ignite frustration. As Portland didn't pursue any star ahead of the draft, there could be some movement in the following weeks.

