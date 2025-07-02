Damian Lillard's real feelings revealed after Bucks waiver allows him to make more money

Damian Lillard’s stint in Milwaukee came to an abrupt end after the Bucks waived him despite having two years and $113 million remaining on his contract, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday, closing the chapter on what turned out to be a disappointing run.
There were mixed accounts regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s reaction to the decision, which cleared cap space for Milwaukee to sign Pacers center Myles Turner.
But according to NBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic, Lillard welcomed the move:
"League sources say Lillard is elated with this decision, as it puts him in the kind of basketball-first position that few All-Star-level players, if any, have experienced in league history.
"In short, he’ll be able to join the contending team of his choosing, either sometime soon or perhaps next summer, without the financial aspect of the decision playing a significant part."
Using the NBA’s waive-and-stretch provision, Milwaukee will pay Lillard his $113 million over five years at about $22.5 million annually.
The 34-year-old veteran now has the freedom to sign with any team — including contenders — even for the veteran minimum, since his full salary is already guaranteed by the Bucks.
Still, Lillard won’t be ready to play right away. He’s recovering from a torn Achilles sustained during the first round of the playoffs and faces a lengthy rehab.
Contenders reportedly lining up for Damian Lillard
Sam Amick also reported that multiple playoff-bound teams reached out to Damian Lillard shortly after the waiver news broke. However, his current injury status complicates the timeline.
“The question is does he want to sign with a team now and rehabilitate while under its care or wait until next summer to reassess the situation,” Amick reported.
“All in all, it’s a dream scenario for Lillard, especially considering he might have been heading for a change of scenery even before his injury.”
Among those showing interest are the Miami Heat, his original preferred landing spot after requesting a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Golden State Warriors, located in his hometown of Oakland.
