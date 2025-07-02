Damian Lillard's real feelings revealed after Bucks waiver allows him to make more money

Damian Lillard’s stint in Milwaukee came to an abrupt end after the Bucks waived him despite having two years and $113 million remaining on his contract, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday, closing the chapter on what turned out to be a disappointing run.

Ad

There were mixed accounts regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s reaction to the decision, which cleared cap space for Milwaukee to sign Pacers center Myles Turner.

But according to NBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic, Lillard welcomed the move:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"League sources say Lillard is elated with this decision, as it puts him in the kind of basketball-first position that few All-Star-level players, if any, have experienced in league history.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"In short, he’ll be able to join the contending team of his choosing, either sometime soon or perhaps next summer, without the financial aspect of the decision playing a significant part."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Using the NBA’s waive-and-stretch provision, Milwaukee will pay Lillard his $113 million over five years at about $22.5 million annually.

The 34-year-old veteran now has the freedom to sign with any team — including contenders — even for the veteran minimum, since his full salary is already guaranteed by the Bucks.

Still, Lillard won’t be ready to play right away. He’s recovering from a torn Achilles sustained during the first round of the playoffs and faces a lengthy rehab.

Ad

RELATED: Insider reveals Damian Lillard was left in the dark as Bucks cut ties without warning

Contenders reportedly lining up for Damian Lillard

Sam Amick also reported that multiple playoff-bound teams reached out to Damian Lillard shortly after the waiver news broke. However, his current injury status complicates the timeline.

“The question is does he want to sign with a team now and rehabilitate while under its care or wait until next summer to reassess the situation,” Amick reported.

Ad

“All in all, it’s a dream scenario for Lillard, especially considering he might have been heading for a change of scenery even before his injury.”

Among those showing interest are the Miami Heat, his original preferred landing spot after requesting a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Golden State Warriors, located in his hometown of Oakland.

READ: Steph Curry's Warriors reach out to Damian Lillard as Golden State eyes massive roster upgrade

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More