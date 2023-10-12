"Damn you and your false humanity": Fans react to LeBron James' statement condemning violence against Jews

NBA superstar LeBron James condemns the violence brought about by the ongoing Gaza-Israel conflict, particularly those against Jews. Not everyone, however, agrees on the take of the four-time league champion, with some criticizing him for not taking into account the full picture.

The Los Angeles Lakers All-Star posted on X (formerly Twitter) a statement by SpringHill Company, the production company that he and media personality Maverick Carter founded, condemning hostilities happening in the Gaza Strip and nearby areas.

Part of LeBron James' statement read:

“The devastation in Israel is tragic and unacceptable. The murder and violence against innocent people by Hamas is terrorism … We all must work to ensure this tragedy does not spread even more hate, racism, and antisemitism.”

Some fans took note of what was said in the statement and disagreed with it. They expressed their thoughts.

"Shame on you for mourning the death of the Jews and not caring about the thousands of Palestinians who were killed by them! Damn you and your false humanity," wrote @wll1l.

@078Yasser wrote: Why do u expect from someone who's always stuck in the first page.

@Pickettsburgh8 wrote: We dont care about your political opinions. Shut up and dribble.

@BALukita10 wrote: Read and research the topic and you will know well. Palestine is a humanitarian issue.

@othmanafandy wrote: What about the murder of the innocent Palestinians using bombs and cutting electricity, food and water ? Why don’t you label this “terrorism” too ? HYPOCRICY.

@Abdulla_Albader wrote: This coming from a guy who read a book by the Legend of the malcolm x ? And from someone who claims who follows his teachings? Shame on you.

The ongoing conflict started on October 7 when Palestinian militant groups, led by Hamas, launched a large-scale offensive attack on Israel, part of a long-standing conflict between the Palestinians and Israelis. Thousands have been killed and injured on both sides since the conflict erupted.

Sports teams join LeBron James in condemning violence in Israel

Apart from LeBron James, sports teams in the United States also expressed grief and alarm over the ongoing Gaza-Israeli conflict.

The NBA and NBPA expressed support for Israel, saying in a statement that they are “praying for peace for the entire region.”

The NFL, for its part, said in a release, “[mourning] the loss of innocent lives in Israel and strongly [condemning] all forms of terrorism.”

The MLB, NHL, NWSL, WNBA, MLS, and the PLL also had similar statements released.

Former NFL player Julian Edelman, who is Jewish, made a strong appeal amid the conflict, writing on X:

“Forget politics, forget money, forget land. This is hate. An ancient hate we’ve seen before.”

