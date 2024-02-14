"Damn shordy": LaMelo Ball drools over girlfriend Ana Montana as she pulls off $1,732 Louis Vuitton sneakers

NBA All-Star guard LaMelo Ball was all eyes on girlfriend Ana Montana as she strutted her keen sense of style at Spectrum Center in Charlotte for one of Hornets’ recent home games.

The social media influencer/model sported Louis Vuitton sneakers to complement her get-up, which included cargo pants, white crop top and jacket, on courtside.

Montana took to Instagram to showcase her attire, to which Ball could not help but heap his admiration, commenting:

“damnn shordy like datttt 👀😍😍💕💕”

The LV Trainer sneaker that Ana Montana wore is priced at $1,732 as per retail website Dawntown. It is claimed to have been crafted with soft calf leather and has the signature LV initials. It was originally designed by Virgil Abloh and inspired by vintage basketball sneakers.

Meanwhile, LaMelo Ball remains out for the Hornets as he continues to deal with right ankle tendinopathy. He is not expected to play until after the All-Star break.

This season, the 22-year-old former third overall pick (2020) has been limited to just 22 games for Charlotte (12-41). In those games, Ball has been steady for 23.9 points, 8.0 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32.3 minutes.

The Hornets have won back-to-back matches after their 111-102 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

LaMelo Ball considers Ana Montana ‘the one’

It seems LaMelo Ball is not only enamored with the fashion sense and good looks of his girlfriend Ana Montana. He considers her ‘the one’ to possibly spend the rest of his life with.

The one-time NBA All-Star of the Charlotte Hornets manifested his love for his social media influencer-girlfriend in a sweet message on Instagram in celebration of her birthday back in October.

He wrote:

“what’s understood don’t needa b said…u the one and already kno how we rockin shordy i love you and happy birthday baby blessings everywhere 😘🛸💕”

The couple made their relationship public last June, although they have been linked together long before that.

Montana is 12 years older than Ball, 22, and has been on the side of the Hornets star as he continues to build his career in the NBA. He has also attempted to venture into his other passions like fashion, through his own brand LaFrance.

LaMelo Ball signed a five-year, $260-million contract extension in the offseason. In re-signing with the team, he cited his belief in what the Hornets are trying to build as among his reasons. Addressing the media in a press conference, he said:

"Where we at, I feel like we are all growing together. I think it's just a great position and I think we are all going the right way now."

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at 4:34:

In four years with the Hornets, Ball averages 20 points, 7.4 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

